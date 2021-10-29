“I surrender part/I surrender part/Part to Thee my blessed Savior/I surrender part.”
You’re probably humming or reciting to yourself right now the hymn “I Surrender All” and noting that my lyrics above are obviously incorrect.
When I was a teenager at church camp one year, I clearly remember during one of the worship sessions the speaker singing that hymn as typed above. It caught many of us in the youth group off guard because we all knew the correct words to the song.
That was the speaker’s intent: To cause us to think about it and take it to heart.
He reasoned that we claim we are followers of Christ and yet we don’t surrender all to Him. We only surrender parts, the parts we don’t mind parting with; meanwhile keeping hidden or close to our chest the parts we don’t want to let go of.
“I Surrender All” came out 125 years ago. It was written by a farm kid who grew up to be an art teacher turned music minister. Judson Van DeVenter subsequently studied with and influenced one of the most famous evangelists of our time, Billy Graham, who went on to showcase the hymn at his crusades.
The opening lines of “I Surrender All” start with “All to Jesus I surrender, all to Him I freely give, I will ever love and trust Him, in His presence daily live.”
Breaking it down:
• Do I surrender every aspect of my life to Him or do I only surrender particular segments of my life to Him?
• Do I freely give to Him or do I begrudgingly or even resentfully give to Him?
• Do I trust Him all the time or do I only trust Him in certain circumstances?
• Do I daily go to Him or do I only go to Him when I feel like it?
A little sobering, isn’t it?
The word “surrender” means “to yield” or “to submit.” It also is defined as “resisting no longer.”
If you’ve been a Christian for any length of time, you recognize surrendering as dying to self and taking up your cross to follow Christ. (Matthew 16:24)
But the surrendering I’m speaking about goes so much deeper. In this case, surrender is actually a battle term. It implies giving up all your rights to a conqueror. When an opposing troop surrenders, they lay down their arms, and the winners take control from then on.
Surrendering to God is similar. The Lord calls us to surrender to His will, acknowledging His thoughts and ways are better than our human ones and accepting His purpose for us which may defy earthly plans.
But unlike the aforementioned conqueror, God’s plan for us is always in our best interest, as written in Jeremiah 29:11 — “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
Another thing I should mention is the more areas of our life we surrender, the more room we allow for the Holy Spirit to fill us. And the more we are filled with the Spirit, the more we become like Christ, which is of course is the very definition of Christian aka Christ-like.
The totality of surrendering (the “I surrender all” phrase) leads to being righteous aka right with God.
Several times in recent days the Lord has brought to mind the word “surrender” — think He’s trying to tell me something?
I’m ready to quit resisting and let go, therefore I’m ready to let God. Are you?
