Remember the childhood story of “The Little Engine That Could”? In it, a long train in the mountains is stranded when the locomotive breaks down, and a little engine bears the task of the steep climb and heavy load, succeeding to everyone’s amazement. The little engine’s motto to itself: “I think I can, I think I can, I think I can.”
My generation was raised with optimism and the value of hard work as portrayed in this 1930s toddler’s tale.
However, somewhere along the way, we’ve evolved into a society of “I don’t think I can.”
Like the fabled characters in “The Wizard of Oz,” we’ve forgotten we are smart (brain), have compassion and caring (heart), and able to display courage to stand up and speak when needed and to sit down and listen when needed.
When did we quit having that “can-do” attitude? We seemingly have adopted a “can’t-do” attitude instead.
I was listening to a motivational speaker cite how we need to take action in our own lives, and she quoted the Serenity Prayer: “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.”
She pointed out the phrase “I can” stuck out to her as the most powerful part of that prayer.
As a teenage Christian, Philippians 4:13 was drilled into me: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
The fascinating thing about this verse is the only way I can do anything is with the strength of Jesus aka I can’t power through an ything in life without Him.
He is the one who strengthens me so I can have the “can-do” attitude, even when I don’t feel like it.
The Amplified Bible put it this way in Philippians 2:13: “For it is [not your strength, but it is] God who is effectively at work in you, both to will and to work [that is, strengthening, energizing, and creating in you the longing and the ability to fulfill your purpose] for His good pleasure.”
David wrote he is only strong and steadfast because the Lord is, as seen in Psalm 62:1-2, “For God alone my soul waits in silence; from Him comes my salvation, my fortress; I shall not greatly be shaken [or moved].”
Similarly, Paul stated in 2 Corinthians 12 that he delighted in his weaknesses, knowing he couldn’t do anything without the help of the Lord. In verse 9, as depicted in the New Living Translation: “Each time He said, ‘My grace is all you need. My power works best in weakness.’ So now I am glad to boast about my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ can work through me.”
The “I can” spirit comes from a place of belief/trust/faith, whether in yourself, in someone or something else, or in the One who created you.
In Mark 9, as Jesus was with a crowd congregating around Him, the father of a demon-possessed boy brought his son to Him for healing because the disciples were unable to cast out the evil and violent spirit. The father pleaded with Jesus “if You can do anything, have compassion on us and help us.”
To which Jesus’ response was “If I can? All things are possible to him who believes!” The boy’s father immediately was convicted of his “can’t-do” attitude and cried out, “I do believe; help my unbelief!” Jesus then commanded the demon to leave the boy permanently.
Like the father, perhaps we should cry out more often to the Lord and ask for an “I can, through You alone” attitude so the “can’t do” spirit can be cast out.
