Do you feel safe?
I mean both right this moment, and in general.
Do you feel safe in your bed? The answer is probably yes, though there is always the chance a random asteroid might come crashing through the roof and land on your head in the middle of the night. Or maybe a cosmic student driver might overcorrect on his way to Saturn and cost himself a chance at an intergalactic pilot’s license by skidding right into your bedroom.
But, of course, that is stupid. That could never happen.
How about at the grocery store? Given the sting of inflation these days nobody’s wallet is safe when we go through the line to check out, but how about when you are filling your shopping list?
Last time I was in the grocery store I encountered a guy with a gun. He was merely shopping, like me, but he had a handgun on his hip. That didn’t make me feel particularly safe, but it did make me wonder if he needed to carry a weapon so he would feel secure.
There could have been a shootout somewhere between the frozen food aisle and the bakery, I suppose, perhaps in a dispute over the last bag of frozen peas.
But, of course, that is stupid. That could never happen.
Do you feel safe at work? Not safe from overwork, necessarily, or from office gossip, or from having extra assignments added to your load just before the weekend, but physically safe.
There are any number of hazards one may face at work, like accidents involving equipment, falls, muscle strains from lifting and, for office types, the dreaded paper cut.
Then there’s always the chance somebody could bring a weapon to work, angry about something or another, and decide to exact revenge on everybody around them, both the just and those they perceive as unjust.
But, of course, that is stupid. That could never happen.
How about school? Do you feel safe there? Boredom’s an issue, sure, and bullying, fear of missing out and fear of being shunned as an unredeemable geek (a club of which I am a charter member). Of course you could fall down the stairs, pull a muscle during PE or choke on today’s cafeteria offering of mystery meat on what might once have been considered toast.
Some kid with a grudge and a formidable arsenal could always decide to take out his frustrations on his fellow students, turning an ordinary school day into a footnote in the history books.
But, of course, that is stupid. That could never happen.
Church is a place of safety, to be sure. Why else would they call the room where the congregation gathers the sanctuary? Sure, you could drift off in the middle of the sermon and wake up during the closing hymn with a telltale spot of drool on your shirt.
You could get the chills from the over-enthusiastic air conditioning.
You could even strain a vocal cord trying to hit the high notes on that new praise song you don’t really like.
And there’s always the chance somebody could come in and turn the place from a place of worship into a shooting gallery, cutting down saints and sinners alike.
But, of course, that is stupid. That could never happen.
How about at one of the temples celebrating Oklahoma’s second religion, football? Sure, you could always drink too much, or eat too much, or strain yourself questioning the coach’s decision to go for it on fourth and six at your team’s own 35 yard line. Or you could get a knock upside the head from your honey for paying a bit too much attention to the pom pom squad.
Or the next loud sound you hear might not be the cannon celebrating a home team touchdown, but a gun, or a bomb, for that matter.
But, of course, that is stupid. That could never happen.
Or how about a July 4 celebration? We’ve just passed that most patriotic of holidays, with hazards including fireworks injuries, waterborne mishaps and illness from ingesting gamey chicken salad. But then that loud boom might not turn out to be a Black Cat, but a full metal jacketed round from a high-powered weapon.
But, of course, that is stupid. That could never happen.
But, of course, that is stupid. It can happen. It has happened. It will continue to happen. Our culture of violence and seeming disdain for the sanctity of human life will see to that.
And I ask again. Do you feel safe?
