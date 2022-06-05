On the lawn at Christ United Methodist Church, at the corner of Cleveland and Randolph, are 19 small chairs, just the right size for children, and two larger ones, arranged in the form of a cross.
The chairs, of course, represent the 19 young children and their two teachers, killed last month by a lone gunman at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
The symbol is a powerful, poignant reminder of the scope of the loss resulting from the Uvalde massacre.
Had the church, or any other, deigned to place chairs on its lawn representing all the victims of mass shootings thus far in 2022, they would need considerably more room.
As of June 2, 313 people have died as the result of 270 mass shootings thus far in 2022.
Different agencies define mass shootings differently, but basically they involve multiple victims, both dead and wounded, shot during one incident.
Let that sink in a minute. There have been 270 mass shootings thus far in 2022, resulting in 313 deaths and more than 1,000 people wounded.
And we are just in early June.
Just to put things in a little perspective, by the time the sun set on the first day of this year, there had already been eight mass shootings, resulting in seven deaths and 28 wounded.
When President Biden visited Uvalde recently to pay his respects to the grieving families, a cry could be heard coming from a group of bystanders.
“Do something.”
Do something. A cry of desperation, of frustration, of anger, of fatigue.
Do something, beyond the requisite thoughts and prayers that always follow a tragedy like Uvalde, or Buffalo, or last Wednesday’s shooting in Tulsa.
Though prayer certainly can’t hurt. Perhaps the Almighty can find a solution to this problem that has plagued our nation for decades. We ordinary humans sure haven’t been able to.
The problem seems to have multiple layers. First there are more guns in this country then there are people, roughly 120 firearms per every 100 Americans, according to the Swiss-based Small Arms Survey. That puts us atop the world’s gun-owning heap, followed by the Falkland Islands (with 62 guns per 100 people) and Yemen (with 53 guns per 100 people, which is no surprise given that Yemen has been in the midst of a bloody civil war for nearly eight years).
The United States is home to 46% of the world’s civilian guns, 393 million of the 857 million available.
So everybody who wants a gun can get one, a right protected by the nation’s Constitution. Thus, guns are not going away.
Americans use guns for a variety of reasons. Hunting, for one, target shooting, for another. Oh and killing each other, let’s not forget that.
Guns have become the weapon of choice for settling disputes. Get mad, get a gun. That seems to be the rationale of many people nowadays. The shooters take out their anger with multiple pulls of the trigger, and if some innocent soul happens to get in the way, oh well.
Do something.
It behooves both those who love guns and those who hate them to take action to stop the orgy of shooting deaths in the country.
Write letters, take a stand, make a call, make your voice heard. Think guns need to be more closely regulated, then advocate for that cause. Think firearms are not the problem, the nation’s general moral breakdown is, then shout it from the rooftops.
Do something. Vote for the politicians who mirror your particular views, whether pro- or anti-gun.
Gun owners, do everything you can to be a responsible possessor of firearms — lock them up, keep them away from children, practice weapons safety at every turn.
Do something. We’ve gotten good at memorializing the victims of mass shootings, far too good, actually, and far better than we are at stopping gun massacres.
In order to drive a motor vehicle you must have a license, which you obtain by taking training and subsequently passing both written and driving exams.
Why can’t that be a requirement for gun ownership? A car and a gun can be used safely and responsibly, but in the wrong hands each can be a deadly weapon. Why can’t we require background checks? Such measures won’t keep all weapons out of the hands of criminals, but it may prevent some from obtaining a gun.
No future changes in our gun laws will bring back the victims of past mass shootings, to be sure, and won’t prevent every mass shooting in the future. But if they could keep one mass shooter from carrying out his deadly plot, it would be worth it.
Do something. The time for talk is over.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.