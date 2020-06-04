Detroit 1967. I was only 5 but I remember it well.
I remember watching the personnel carriers with soldiers and the tanks rolling past our street. I remember seeing the smoke from the fires. I remember the acrid smell that permeated the air. I saw ever-lasting permanent damage inflicted. I was seeing a great city nearly completely die.
Detroit was Ground Zero for the most destructive riot, both in terms of lives lost and property damage, during an era that saw its share of rioting at the height of true racial strife and discord.
What has transpired in our nation over the past week brought Detroit, a city I called home for 46 years, back to the forefront of my thoughts. Watching the rampaging and utter destruction being inflicted on other cities and knowing what I know, angered and saddened me.
I doubt Minneapolis, the new Ground Zero, will ever recover.
What started as protests over the death of George Floyd soon erupted into wild sprees of looting and violence. The anger over the death of George Floyd was understandable. The aftermath though has had little to do with demanding justice.
We have lost more lives. We have lost any sense of proportionality.
When buildings are destroyed and businesses looted it is destroying lives and livelihoods. Businesses that are the result of people saving up and pouring their life's savings into them, many already barely surviving after the COVID-19 shutdowns.
That's not just brick and mortar being destroyed.
I was pondering this when I came across a comment from a New York Times Magazine reporter.
"Destroying property, which can be replaced, is not violence," Nikole Hannah-Jones said in a recent interview with CBS News.
Yes, it's not the same as murder, but to dismiss it so easily is just flat wrong. Setting buildings and homes on fire, including occupied dwellings, is indeed violence.
Recently a fire was set during "protests" to a home in Richmond, Va. Protesters blocked fire equipment. Police had to intervene and clear a path as the fire raged with a child trapped inside. Thankfully the firefighters made it through and saved the child as recounted by an emotional Richmond police chief.
Hannah-Jones' flippantly, almost dismissively categorizing property destruction as non-violent and assuming property will simply be rebuilt, bore ignorance of the lessons from the Detroit riots.
Blocks and blocks of burned-out businesses, homes and other dwellings sat that way for years following 1967. Most never rebuilt. Neighborhoods looked like post-World War II Berlin. The fear and distrust between races did not ease, but increased with resentment and fear.
Instead of rebuilding in Detroit, many businesses reestablished commerce in the suburbs. Auto companies abandoned the city. New, sprawling state of the art manufacturing plants were built in Detroit's suburbs. The only auto company still manufacturing cars in Detroit was Chrysler.
Many others simply abandoned factories in the aftermath and their massive, decaying facilities still stand like ancient ruins.
As companies built outside of Detroit, and as tensions mounted, many residents left. The suburbs grew while Detroit, and its tax base, shrank.
A city once called the "arsenal of democracy" saw its population drop from a high of 1.8 million to a little more than 600,000 in the years post riot. The Motor City, once the fifth-largest city in the U.S., now is 23rd. Its currently population its lowest since 1850.
As Detroit's population sank, it also meant less representation in Washington, D.C., with fewer congressional districts. It meant fewer federal funds were available.
Not that federal funding ever really helped. It rarely does.
Today, 53 years later, Detroit is showing signs of coming back to life, but it has taken a half-century to get there.
Minneapolis in the aftermath now resembles Detroit circa 1967. That lasting impression will likely haunt it for decades.
It also is fair to note so much of the destruction and violence has occurred in Democrat controlled cities where the population has been told, mostly by white liberals, over and over again the Democrats have their best interests at heart.
Former Obama administration official Van Jones made a wry observation on CNN recently after video emerged of a white woman calling the police on a black man who only requested she leash her dog.
“It’s not the racist white person, who is in the Ku Klux Klan that we have to worry about," Jones said. "It’s the white, liberal Hillary Clinton supporter walking her dog in Central Park who would tell you right now, 'Oh I don’t see race, race is no big deal to me, I see all people the same, I give to charities.' But the minute she sees a black man who she does not respect, or who she has a slight thought against, she weaponized race like she had been taught by the Aryan Nation. A Klan member could not have been better trained to pick up her phone and tell the police it’s a black man.”
A good deal of the destruction we have witnessed also appears to have come from mostly white Antifa anarchists looking to stoke racial strife and getting a pass largely from liberal politicians.
The long term damage being inflicted by those with divisive, violent agendas will tragically reverberate for years.
Detroit, make way for Minneapolis.
Ruthenberg is a multiple award-winning columnist and writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Contact him at daver@enidnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.