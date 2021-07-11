In March, President Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021. The Act contains provisions to provide financial assistance to Farm Service Agency borrowers who are racial or ethnic minorities. Payments will be made to qualified borrowers for up to 120% a borrower’s outstanding FSA loan balances as of the Jan. 1, 2021.
The intent of the Act’s debt relief is to pay-off 100% of an eligible borrower’s outstanding FSA loan balance and to provide an additional amount (up to 20%) to offset a portion of the tax liability created by the payment received by the borrower. This will be a one-time payment and the total amount will be reported on the tax return as taxable income.
Loans that are eligible for the settlement include direct loans such as farm storage facility loans, conservation, emergency, farm ownership, grazing, irrigation, drainage operating, and soil and water loan programs. Information concerning how guaranteed loans will be made available later. All borrowers that are eligible for the debt settlement program will receive a letter explaining the program along with detailed information regarding all loans and unpaid balances.
County FSA offices have started the process of sending letters to borrower’s who have indicated to FSA that they meet the socially disadvantage criteria. It is important to respond in a timely manner to FSA. Should an individual feel that they qualify as socially disadvantaged but did not receive a letter, it is important to contact your County FSA office and complete the necessary paperwork to be placed on the list of eligible borrowers.
Once FSA has received the signed agreement, the borrower’s outstanding FSA debt will be paid in full and the borrower will receive an amount of up to 20% of the debt relief amount to offset a portion of the taxes owed. Again, the total amount of the settlement is taxable and all recipients will receive an IRS Form 1099-G indicating the taxable amount to be reporting on a tax return.
Since the total amount of the settlement is taxable, it will be important to consult with your tax preparer or advisor to discuss the total impact of the settlement on your tax liability. This will help avoid any surprises. The additional 20% will not completely offset the entire tax liability. Therefore, it will be necessary do some income tax planning prior to the end of the year to manage the overall tax liability created by the settlement. The use of income averaging may be helpful in managing the tax liability, but other options also exist so be sure to work closely with your tax advisor.
For additional information as well as obtaining assistance with the process for completing the application, be sure to contact your county FSA office. In addition, Section 1005 of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 contains more information about the debt settlement as well.
