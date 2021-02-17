Are you getting cabin fever with all this cold weather? Think about it.
I no longer get out when the weather is real cold, and I try to avoid large groups of people for fear of COVID-19. However, I take precautions. It is difficult to get outside or to the grocery store or church or other places I really miss and want to attend. It is easy to get depressed when I am confined to my little house and see things I should do, but not in the mood to do them. I miss people visiting face to face. Games become tiring and television brings more of the same.
Then I have to became creative of how to make the time enjoyable. One day I went through all my boxes of recipes and cookbooks. I trimmed and threw away and remembered and taped and rewrote and thought about the times shared with someone else making them.
I enjoyed seeing those in Grandma’s beautiful handwriting and remembering the times I made cookies or cakes or apple butter from Mother’s beautifully scripted recipes on cards and tablet paper and backs of greeting cards. What memories those wonderful old recipes stirred. It was like being back in that farm kitchen with the aromas of cookies or stews being cooked on the old wood stove or gas range.
At one time it was my plan to put my recipes on my computer so I could easily pull them up and have them right before me and clean while I cooked something. After I had entered a few in my computer, it occurred to me that I love those old hand-written, hodge-podge recipes that represent a calmer, more relaxed time of cooking.
Back then it was a daily chore (or duty or privilege) to prepare meals for family. Every day brought the same schedule and the only difference was what was cooked and served. We didn’t have umpteen menu choices. One day was beans, another day was stew, another day was roast, then chicken, and then we started over again with another kind of beans and then a different kind of stew or soup or chili, and changed from beef to pork roast and had a few other things mixed in. Even with sameness, there was variety and we never grew tired of plain old good food. Now we look back with fond memories of those basic things. They have become our comfort foods of today.
During the Great Depression and during World War II, we planned meals by what we had on the pantry shelf. My mother could make a meal out of seemingly nothing. She would go to the pantry or cellar and could always come up with a delightful meal fit for a king. It took imagination and creativity to prepare meals for seven hungry children plus Daddy, and usually a hired hand or two. She always prepared something wonderful.
As a kid, I remember only fun things about winter, but I am sure there were many things that were not so fun, like chopping and bringing in wood every day. Like getting up early in the morning and building a fire. When my sisters and I arose, the house was warm and we ran in to dress by that wonderfully cozy stove. But someone had to get up to a house cold enough to freeze water. I always assumed Mother started the morning fires, but I never was up at that time of day until the house was warm and inviting.
I am sure it was no picnic to chop ice for the cattle and horses every day in the winter. Each day the pond froze over again and Daddy and my brothers or hired hands would have to use a heavy axe to chop the ice. Getting feed to the cattle was done every day regardless of terrible weather.
Regardless of the extra winter work on the farm, I remember the ice skating trips to the ponds. I never learned to ice skate, but Daddy did, and we played for hours on the pond, with Daddy on ice skates pulling us on the snow sled. He’d stand in the center of the pond and with a rope on the sled and us on that sled whirl us around on the ice as far as the radius of the pond. We shouted with glee.
Memories like mine keep me from getting cabin fever. That does not mean that I like being so confined. I miss getting out, but I make the most of an uncontrollable situation. It is a great lesson in appreciation of the many creature comforts that we all enjoy.
Cabin fever is like any other illness where you treat the symptoms to cure the disease. I stay busy and catch up on sleep and talk on the phone and feed the little hungry birds daily. I recently lost my little dog of 14 years and that has made me sad and lonely, but I remember the wonderful times we spent together and I knew he could not live forever. We made the most of the time we had together. He was a joy and would have been miserable in this cold weather through another winter.
These days I find many ways to fill cold days. There are always pictures to sort and label and file. There are always clipped recipes to go through and either keep, try, or discard. There are umpteen closets and drawers and shelves that need attention. I have many friends that I could and should call and catch up on a visit. I can always write a column or two to keep “ahead of the hounds.”
I can always find something to cook. I love to read and do puzzles. I read and read and read and read. I truly enjoy reading aloud. Guess that is a throwback to radio speaking when I was in high school.
Winter or summer, I don’t think I would ever run out of something fun and interesting to do. Let those cold days continue. If we keep busy, they will pass into spring soon.
Cold weather is the prefect time to have the oven going and bake. Try this fun recipe to enjoy with your afternoon tea or a cup of coffee.
Butter Pecan Cookies
1 box yellow cake mix
1 package (3.4 ounce)
butterscotch instant pudding mix
1 cup oil
1 egg, beaten
1 cup finely chopped pecans.
Mixing by hand, stir all together thoroughly. Drop by teaspoons on cookie sheet about 2 inches apart. Bake in 350-degree oven about 8 minutes. Do not overcook.
Use these cold days to unwind and enjoy a walk down memory lane.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food For Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.