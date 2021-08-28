What-if nothing exists and we’re all in somebody’s dream? ~ Woody Allen
I love this quote from a brilliant comedian in his day. I still chuckle at the subtle hilarity of his movies like “Take the Money and Run” and “Love and Death.”
But the world of what-if is very real, and seems to be adding great clarity as we once again find ourselves in the middle of a sometimes deadly, decidedly resilient pandemic in COVID-19 delta variant — which just won’t go away.
And, a part of society — particularly American society — doesn’t want to seem to deal with it.
Like, it’s going to go away on its own.
But, what-if it doesn’t?
So, here goes, with a look back at some what-ifs I can testify too.
What-if … George Washington had not crossed the Delaware River that bitterly cold Christmas night in 1776 to attack the British-mercenary Hessians, and decided not to risk the riskiest military maneuver in the history of this country? Would there have been a United States of America?
Or, what-if the Hessians had not been completely surprised, and had destroyed Gen. George’s small Continental Army?
Would I even be writing this column today had he not, because my great-great-great-great-grandfather, who was a corporal in the 3rd Virginia Regiment of the Continental Line, possibly would have been killed, and I would never have been.
What-if … my great-great-grandfather hadn’t contracted a severe case of dysentery immediately following the Civil War Battle of Fredericksburg, Va., and been confined to a hospital for two months? If he hadn’t gotten ill, would he have been killed in the following Battle of Chancellorsville, when his 123rd Pennsylvania Regiment of the Army of the Potomac was shot to pieces?
It is a what-if of great import to me and everyone else descended from him.
What-if … President Harry Truman would not have decided to drop two atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, ending World War II in the Pacific without the American armed forces having to invade the Japanese Islands — and my dad, who was in the U.S. Navy and just days from deployment to the Pacific, might not have survived?
Again, I wouldn’t be here.
What-if … my mom had never met my dad after the war, or my dad had succumbed to the Great Depression, which was a mighty struggle for my grandparents in the 1930s?
Some sobering what-ifs.
If you stop and think about it, there are literally thousands of what-ifs in each and every one of our personal lives.
I mean, the timing of just jumping in your car to go out to eat could be fatal, if for some reason you are driving through an Enid intersection and another driver, distracted by texting and driving, runs a red light and changes both of your lives forever.
Life, when you get down to its most basic, is an unending stream of what-ifs or could-have-beens.
So, do you have what-ifs in your background?
I guarantee you do, and probably do as you are reading this column.
What-if I didn’t take the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and I contracted the sometimes-deadly and easily transmitted delta variant of the disease, which has altered our nation’s and our world’s reality over the past year and a half?
Could ICU hospitalization, long-term health problems or even death follow?
Sure could.
It’s the ultimate what-if … and a most sobering daily fact of our lifetime.
So, since I had no control over the what-ifs of my genealogical family, that now is who I am. Can’t change any of the preceding.
Oh, I could change the fact I’m vaccinated against COVID by a what-if I decided not to get vaccinated.
That was my decision. I had control over my thoughts on the disease and my actions.
Each of us is responsible for our actions — and our inactions.
Nobody else.
The buck stops here and there.
I really don’t like predicting things, because many things are unpredictable in life.
But, having read about the sacrifices our parents, grandparents or even great-grandparents made during the years of World War II, how will our COVID era stack up?
It will not hold a candle.
In the 1940s, automobiles, tires, gasoline, fuel oil, coal, firewood, nylon, silk and shoes were rationed.
You had to have a ration card to get meat, dairy, coffee, jelly, shortening and oils.
That generation did without and persevered for the common good of this nation.
Some here in America can’t even be bothered with wearing a mask, getting vaccinated or socially distancing.
My prediction is the COVID era in America will certainly not be the Greatest Generation of the 1940s, it will be known as the I/Me Generation — a most disconsolate what-if.
