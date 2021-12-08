Are you getting cabin fever being confined so close to home? Think about it.
We are tired of wearing masks everywhere. We are tired hearing day after day that we should get shots. We are tired hearing about who must get inoculated against COVID-19. Now we hear that that we may be facing a new strain. It seems there is no news except bad news. My nose is sore. My ears are sore. My hands are as sore as if I have been chopping ice for livestock. I am tired of yelling and being 6 feet from people. I cannot recognize my dearest friends in the market or anywhere because we all look like bandits.
However, I am grateful for the warnings on the news. I am glad everyone is being protective and wearing masks and not getting too close. It could be so much worse.
Now that I have all that off my chest, I am grateful that I have a comfortable home with heat and warmth. I am thankful I have a full pantry and am not hungry. Now, more than ever, I am thankful for phones and social media so we don’t feel like we are the only ones left in the world.
Our weather has been beautiful. My roses are still blooming profusely. My cabbage plant is a gorgeous purple. I have an orchid that is in full bloom. It seems all my plants are healthy and happy.
Only a few years ago we had that terrible ice storm. After a few days, the world began to look bleak and we got tired of it being so cold and not being able to get outside or to the grocery store or church or other places we needed to go. We began to get depressed from lack of exercise and activity. We began to grow tired of vegetable soup and hot bread and wanted something else. Games began to be repetitive and television brought more of the same.
Then we became creative of how to make the time enjoyable. We cleaned drawers that had not been straightened for years. We wrote letters to friends who had probably forgotten us long ago. I sorted Mother’s and Grandma’s old recipes and made them again. I enjoyed seeing those in Grandma’s beautiful handwriting and remembering the times I made cookies or cakes or apple butter from Mother’s beautifully scripted recipes on cards and tablet paper and backs of greeting cards. What memories those wonderful old recipes stirred. It was like being back in that farm kitchen with the aromas of cookies or stews being cooked on the old wood stove or gas range.
Back then it was a daily chore (or duty or privilege) to prepare meals for family. Every day brought the same schedule and the only difference was what was cooked and served. We didn’t have umpteen menu choices back then. One day was beans, another day was stew, another day was roast, then chicken, and we started over again with another kind of beans and then a different kind of stew or soup or chili, and changed from beef to pork roast and had a few other things mixed in. Even with sameness, there was variety and we never grew tired of plain old good food. Now we look back with fond memories of those basis things. They have become our comfort foods of today.
We planned meals around what was available on the pantry shelf. My mother could make wonderful meals out of seemingly nothing. She would go to the pantry or cellar and could always come up with a delightful meal fit for a king. It took imagination and creativity to prepare meals for seven hungry children plus Daddy, and usually a hired hand or two.
As a kid, I remember only fun things about winter, but I am sure there were many things that were not so fun, like chopping and bringing in wood every day. Like getting up early in the morning and building a fire. When I and my sisters arose, the house was warm and we ran in to dress by that wonderfully cozy stove. But someone had to get up to a house cold enough to hang meat and build that welcoming fire.
I am sure it was no picnic to chop ice for the cattle and horses every day in the winter. Each day the pond froze over again and Daddy would have to use a heavy ax to chop the ice. Getting feed to the cattle was done every day regardless of terrible ice and cold.
But I remember the ice skating trips to the ponds. I never learned to ice skate well (hardly at all) but Daddy did and we played for hours on the pond with Daddy on ice skates pulling us on the snow sled. He’d stand in the center of the pond and with a rope on the sled and us on that sled whirl us around on the ice as far as the radius of the pond. We shouted with glee. What fun!
Memories like mine kept me from getting cabin fever. That does not mean that I liked being so confined. We missed getting out, but we made the most of an uncontrollable situation. It was a great lesson in appreciation of the many creature-comforts that we enjoy.
Cabin fever is like any other illness where you treat the symptoms to cure the disease. We stayed busy and caught up on our sleep and read books and wrote articles and colored or painted and played school, and played Jacks, and whatever we could find to entertain us. We were never bored. Those were the good old days.
This recipe is a walk down memory lane. When we were cooped up, and asked if anyone wanted to make cookies, our instant reply was “okie-dokie.” Thus the name of the cookies. Making cookies was a family affair and we all pitched in to help.
Okie-Dokies
1 cup shortening
1 cup butter
2 cups brown sugar
2 cups sugar
4 eggs
1 tablespoon vanilla
2 teaspoons soda
4 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
2 cups oatmeal
2 cups crushed corn flakes
1 cup chocolate chips
1 cup coconut
1 cup chopped nuts
Combine shortening, butter, sugar, eggs, and vanilla. Mix flour, soda, baking powder, and salt and stir into sugar mixture. Stir in remaining ingredients. Drop by spoonful onto cookie sheet. Bake in 350-degree oven for 10 to 12 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.