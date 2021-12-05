At just before 8 a.m. on Dec. 7, 1941, the world changed forever.
For the United States, World War II began that day, while much of the rest of the world had been at war for more than two years.
But that day also marked the beginning of the end of the war, though it would take more than three and a half years to conclude the bloodshed.
Our allies had been pleading for the United States to get involved in the war, and the attack on the American naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, was the impetus that roused the sleeping giant into action.
As of Tuesday, 80 years will have passed since that fateful morning, and the young people who were enjoying a lazy Sunday in paradise before the bombs began to fall are old now, those who survive.
They didn’t want to be heroes — they just wanted to serve their country, and what better place to do it than America’s sun-drenched territory in the middle of the Pacific Ocean?
The bombs began to fall about 7:55 that morning. The attack lasted for about an hour and a quarter. By the time it was over, 2,403 American military personnel had been killed, and 19 U.S. Navy ships were destroyed or damaged, including eight battleships.
Today, eight decades on, how do we regard the events of Dec. 7, 1941? It seems very far removed from our everyday lives, and it is, but its lessons still resonate today.
There were warning signs prior to the attack of Dec. 7, but they were discounted, misinterpreted or largely ignored.
This country has not been attacked by another nation since, though we have fallen victim to the forces of terrorism, again despite warning signs that should have alerted us to the danger.
It is estimated less than 100 survivors of the Pearl Harbor attack are still alive, and those are in their late 90s or are centenarians. They are old and, as such, are seen as somehow irrelevant in our youth-obsessed society. But make no mistake, they are heroes.
As the dive bombers swarmed and the bombs fell, they fought gallantly, trying to inflict as much damage as possible on their attackers.
Some have become famous, like Doris Miller, the Black cook and laundry attendant on the USS West Virginia who helped save injured sailors, including the ship’s wounded captain. He then helped pass ammunition to crews of two .50-caliber machine guns before manning one of the guns himself, despite having no weapons training.
Then there were Ken Taylor and George Welch. Taylor, who was born in Enid, and Welch were sleeping off a night of partying when the attack began. Not wanting to miss a fight, the men pulled on their tuxedo pants and sped to their planes in Taylor’s Buick. They managed to get their P-40 fighters into the air and are credited with shooting down at least six fighters and bombers between them.
Chief Petty Officer John Finn was still in bed when the attack began. He threw on some clothes and drove to his post at Kaneohe Bay air station. He commandeered a .30-caliber machine gun and dragged it to an open area with a clear view of the sky. He spent two and a half hours shooting at the attacking Japanese planes, and may have destroyed at least one.
“I can’t honestly say I hit any,” he said in 2001, “But I shot at every damn plane I could see.”
And he did all this despite suffering more than 20 wounds from bullets and shrapnel.
These exploits took place a long time ago, but if these men and many others hadn’t taken up arms against the enemy throughout the course of the war, the Axis powers could have divided the world among them and we could be living under the yoke of tyranny instead of enjoying our freedom.
Pearl Harbor was a long time ago, granted, but its lessons resonate today. Though we live in peace we must be prepared for war, because there are always those who would seek to destroy or enslave us.
Pearl Harbor took place a long time ago in a place far, far away, but we can’t forget its lessons or its impact.
Pearl Harbor was a damaging blow, one that knocked America to the canvas. But we got up, dusted ourselves off and dug deep, tapping our reserves of grit and resilience in leading the free world to victory.
We remain a nation of grit and resistance, a fact we should no more forget than the events of Dec. 7, 1941.
