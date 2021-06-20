Dads, to quote the late great Rodney Dangerfield, get no respect.
Dad jokes have become a source of mirth for many, and not because said witticisms were particularly hilarious, but most often because they prove just the opposite.
For example: “I have a pen that can write underwater. It can write other words, too, but ‘underwater’ is one of my favorites.”
Or how about, “Singing in the shower is fun until you get soap in your mouth, then it’s a soap opera.”
Then there’s the matter of the so-called dad bod, the example of middle-age spread most often associated with suburban fathers. Men inhabiting dad bods are not exactly obese but not exactly ripped, either.
Dad advice often provides another area of consternation for children. That advice can cover everything from topics such as turning the light out when you leave a room to pithier guidance such as “If you have to continuously ask yourself if something is worth it, it’s probably not.”
None of these dad traits are exactly new. My dad thought his jokes were funny, he rocked a dad bod long before the phrase was ever coined, and he was full of advice.
Two especially meaningful pieces of wisdom that he bestowed on me were, “Once you start something, don’t quit. See whatever it is through to the end. That way you will know you gave it your best shot.”
And once, when I asked him if I could take a break from yard work, he said “Sure, you can rest as long as you like. But while you are resting the work is not getting done.”
Dads are always there, a constant presence in their children’s lives, like mom, but with sharper edges. If necessity is the mother of invention, the father of invention is duct tape.
Oddly enough, the annual celebration of all things dad that we mark today came about because of a woman. A lady named Sonora Smart Dodd wanted to honor her father, who raised six kids as a single dad after the death of his wife. The first Father’s Day was observed in 1910, but the day wasn’t officially recognized in this country until 1972, thanks to a proclamation by President Richard Nixon.
Dads fix things, they build things, they take care of things. Dads teach us how to throw and hit, how to ride a bike, how to do a cannonball. Dads save us from spiders, they let us win when we play games with them, they bait our hooks and they kiss away scraped knees and elbows.
Dads are always there, a constant presence in their children’s lives. Until they are not.
In an instant they are gone. Suddenly the guy you depended upon to always be part of your life, dad jokes, dad bod, dad advice and all, is no longer around.
That moment will come to most, if not all of us, at one time or another. If you are lucky you will live long enough to get old before you lose your dad. Some of us were not that fortunate.
I was 19 when my dad passed suddenly, the victim of a heart attack that, given today’s advances in cardiac care, most likely could have been prevented or at least mitigated. But the world was a different place back then. He was only 61, just months from taking early retirement, something he had been looking forward to for years.
I was not present when he passed, but hearing the news caused the bottom to drop out of my world. I couldn’t imagine life going on without him. But of course it did.
If your dad is still alive, well and a meaningful part of your life, take a moment today to reflect on how fortunate you are — dad jokes, dad bod and dad advice aside.
Laugh at his jokes, tell him how good he looks and solicit his advice. He is the only dad you will ever have. When he is gone all you are left with are memories, which are a poor substitute for a living, breathing father.
And for heaven’s sake tell him you love him. Believe me, he can’t hear it enough.
Happy Father’s Day.
