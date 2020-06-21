Dad. Pops. Daddy. Father. Papa. Daddy-o. The Old Man. Pa. Pater.
He goes by many names, wears many faces, fills many roles.
First of all he is the seed-planter, the fertilizer, the deliverer of one-half the biological material necessary to reproduce life.
And in many parts of the animal kingdom, that is as far as his role goes. Despite the whole Mufasa-Simba dynamic in Disney’s “The Lion King,” lion daddies are pretty much AWOL throughout their offspring’s early lives. The cub-rearing falls strictly on mom, who also is tasked with bringing home the bacon, or the wildebeest, as the case may be.
Grizzly bears take the whole bad dad vibe a light year further. If food gets scarce, junior could find himself on poppa’s menu. Good news, while you may have to buy your dad lunch if you get on his bad side for some reason, you will almost certainly never wind up as lunch.
Not that all animal fathers are real stinkers. Quite the contrary. Once female Emperor penguins lay an egg, dad cradles it between his toes and his belly to keep it warm while mom goes out to sea for two months to feed.
Seahorse dads take the idea of good parenting to a whole new level. Seahorse moms lay their eggs into dad’s pouch, and he fertilizes and carries them for 45 days until the little colts and fillies de la mer are born.
No human fathers can live up to the example set by the seahorse, but most are far more doting parents than male polar bears, whose sole function in reproduction is to mate with a female polar bear. Then dad takes a hike without leaving so much as his hat on the bedpost.
Sadly, some human dads are like the polar bear. These men don’t deserve the title of father. They are merely DNA contributors, sperm donors.
True fathers are not only there at the beginning, but every step of the way. They go to the classes, they read the books, they help pick out the crib and basinet and then they put them together. They help paint the nursery and hang the mobiles above the newly constructed crib.
They practice for the day (or night) the blessed event happens, then when her water breaks they forget everything they have learned and rehearsed over the previous nine months.
They are there when the miracle of birth occurs, when their wife or significant other calls out their name in the throes of childbearing pain (and not necessarily in a positive way), and, finally, when they watch their little miracle being placed in mom’s arms.
Fathers get up in the middle of the night to walk the floor and let their beloved catch a few precious minutes of sleep. They change diapers, all the while marveling that such a tiny human could produce such a large volume of waste material.
Fathers record every moment of their offspring’s early days and weeks, the first smile, the first burp, the first frown, the first screaming red-faced fit that appears to be something catastrophic but turns out to be naught but colic.
Fathers are there, they are present, they are not mere onlookers but are active participants, they are helpers and nurturers, they are an active part of team mom and dad.
Fathers are fingers to hold when their little one is just on the cusp of taking that first independent step, and they are shoulders to cry on when that initial step goes wrong and a little head bumps against an end table.
Fathers are teachers, imparting wisdom like the proper way to tie shoes, or how not to put a shirt on wrong side out. Dads teach us how to throw and catch, how to bait a hook, how to climb a tree.
As their children age, fathers seem to lose a bit of their magic. They get grief for telling dad jokes (for example, “Dad, did you get a haircut? No, I got them all cut”), or for having a dad bod.
After a while dads aren’t cool, in fact they are kind of a pain, with their habit of always correcting, constantly warning, perpetually restricting, especially if their child is a girl.
But you see, for all their faults, fathers have long memories. They know what they were like as little boys, bigger boys and young men. They have made all the mistakes, gotten into all the scrapes, done all the dumb things possible and somehow lived to tell about it. They are thus possessed with a burning desire to save their progeny from the pain they experienced thanks to the missteps of their youth.
Fathers are full of advice and they are happy to dispense said wisdom any time and any place, to the point that you think if you get one more pearl of wisdom from dear old dad, you will scream.
But if you will just listen, and take what he says to heart, you might just find out that old pop is right.
One day he will no longer be around to give advice or lecture you about your choices in friends or to bug you about your hair or your clothes, and you’ll be left only with your memories, which, I can tell you from nearly 50 years of experience, are cold comfort indeed.
So while you’ve still got him, give your dad a hug, listen when he lectures, don’t chastise him for his burgeoning belly and laugh at his terrible jokes.
Happy Father’s Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.