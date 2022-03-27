There is no universal language. The Tower of Babel saw to that.
Genesis tells us that after the great flood the people of the world had a common language until they began to build a city and a tower “with its top in the heavens so that we may make a name for ourselves.”
God came down to see the city and the tower, decided enough was enough, and “confused the language of the entire world, and from there the Lord scattered them across the face of the entire earth.”
At present, more than 7,100 languages are spoken throughout the world. English is the language spoken by the most people, followed by Mandarin Chinese, Hindi and Spanish.
Esperanto was created in 1887 by L.L. Zamenhof, a Polish ophthalmologist who hoped his new tongue would become a universal language that would help bring about world peace.
Sadly, Esperanto did not become a universal tongue and world peace is about the farthest thing from reality right now.
In my travels I have found most people either speak some basic English or are adept at communicating with a series of hand gestures.
There are universal languages in certain pursuits. Take aviation, for example. Pilots and air traffic controllers the world over communicate using English. English likewise is considered the universal language of business.
There are other universal languages used to communicate by common people the world over.
Take music, for example. No words are needed to enjoy a soaring piece by Bach or Beethoven, a song with a country twang by Garth or Dolly, or a piece of rock history by the Beatles or Journey.
A 2018 study by a diverse group of academics found that music is the universal language of mankind, confirming an idea first put forth by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow some 200 years ago.
Laughter is the universal language, according to a 2010 study conducted in the United Kingdom and Africa. Then again, some say a smile is a universal language.
I submit all of the above is true. Music, laughter, a smile, all convey emotions and feelings shared by people of all nations. But there is another universal language, one whose meaning is impossible to misinterpret. Tears.
There have been an ocean of tears shed in the weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine. The TV news is filled with images of those displaced, injured or killed in Vladimir Putin’s deadly ego trip.
The Ukrainian people have suffered mightily at the hands of Putin’s troops. Seemingly indiscriminate bombing, artillery and missile attacks have left thousands of buildings damaged or destroyed, killing, maiming and rendering homeless thousands of Ukrainians. These horrors have led to countless tears.
There was the image of the resident of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, kneeling over a body covered by a sheet. The shroud covered the remains of his mother, who died when her 16-story apartment building was bombed by the Russians. With his face buried in his hands, the man sobs uncontrollably. No words were needed to translate the depth of his despair.
Ukrainian children are crying for their parents, and parents for their offspring. A photo shows a young mother and father weeping over the body of their 18-month-old son, who was wounded in Russian shelling and died after being rushed to a hospital. Wives, husbands, brothers, sisters, all have cried for lost loved ones.
And the tears aren’t only on the Ukrainian side. To date it is estimated by NATO officials that somewhere around 15,000 Russian troops have been killed since the invasion began. Each of these men have family members mourning their loss.
So who is benefitting from all this misery? Not the Russian people, who are not only shedding tears for the dead but have also been slammed as the country’s economy goes into free fall as a result of sanctions imposed by the west.
No, this is Putin’s war, Putin’s horror show, Putin’s crime against humanity. Who does Putin cry for? Has he no shred of humanity? Is he simply an unfeeling monster, a sociopath with no regard for anyone other than himself?
And who will cry for Putin when his time comes? Few, if any, I wager. In the meantime we continue to cry with, and pray for, the people of Ukraine.
