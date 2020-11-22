By Jeff Mullin
Enid News & Eagle
Thanks for nothing, 2020.
I mean, it’s Thanksgiving week and all, a time when we are supposed to count our blessings and give thanks for same, but what are we supposed to do this year?
I mean it has been a horrendous year, and for that we primarily have only one entity to thank, COVID-19.
It was supposed to be a hoax, it was supposed to be no worse than the flu, it was supposed to go away the day after the U.S. presidential election, but to date more than a quarter million Americans and 1.3 million people worldwide have died from it. If that’s a hoax I’d hate to see the real thing.
Thanks for nothing, 2020.
Speaking of the election, it has come and gone, sort of, although some days it seems it will never end. This election is beginning to feel like the Civil War, which is still being fought in the minds of some southerners who just can’t seem to admit defeat.
This election smacks of a football game where the losing team snaps the ball one final time, then spends the next couple of minutes tossing it back and forth like a hot potato until eventually someone gets tackled, runs out of bounds or fumbles the ball away to the other team. But this losing team won’t leave the field, instead running around tossing the ball to and fro until finally the last custodian in the stadium has turned out the lights and locked the gate.
Thanks for nothing, 2020.
Back to the virus, it has disrupted life in ways we’ve never seen before, shuttering theaters and concert venues, closing schools, driving restaurants and bars out of business and putting millions upon millions of Americans on the unemployment line.
The economy is slowly but surely coming back, but the better the economy gets the more virulent the virus seems to become. Intensive care units are full, hospitals are stretched to their limits and beyond and nurses and doctors are working impossible hours under unthinkable conditions.
And yet we fight COVID-19 restrictions, like social distancing, early closures for bars and restaurants, and masks, let’s not even get started on masks. You would think the masks were lined with needles for all the howling having to wear one in a public place engenders in some circles.
So many of us go about our lives as if the pandemic never happened, while others haven’t eaten in a restaurant in months, and won’t leave our homes without masks, gloves and enough hand sanitizer to disinfect an outhouse.
Thanks for nothing, 2020.
We can’t even have a normal Thanksgiving because of the stupid virus. Normally we squeeze as many family members into our holiday celebration as we can, putting up tables in every room. We welcome the kids, their kids, the in-laws and more than a few outlaws, we hug, we kiss, we swap stories and then we stuff ourselves until we can’t stand up. This is followed by the men falling asleep in front of whatever football game is on TV and the women cleaning up the dishes and packing away the leftovers, all the while complaining about the men sleeping in front of the TV.
But not this year. Our numbers will be few, our greetings will be air hugs and elbow bumps, and we will connect as best we can with family members who live outside our four walls. It will be a virtual feast, but how exactly do you Zoom giblets, I ask you?
And that’s not to mention murder hornets and the fact toilet paper is flying off the shelves again, thanks to hordes of hoarders. Some of the TP we found ourselves using at the height of the last toilet paper panic was little more than really thin sandpaper.
Thanks for nothing, 2020.
So counting our blessings at this year’s Thanksgiving feast shouldn’t take long. The food, yeah, (save the beets and Brussels sprouts), the hands that prepared it, OK, our family, our friends, our health, all right, the list is getting longer.
We can say thanks for the doctors and nurses working day and night to care for coronavirus patients, and for the researchers trying to come up with a cure and/or a vaccine. We can offer thanks for the fact a couple of trials are close to completion and there is hope a vaccine might become available by the end of the year.
Thank God we live in this country, where our politics might get pretty crazy sometimes, but there is no worry of the whole mess devolving into armed insurrection.
If the virus hasn’t touched our family we can offer thanks for that, and if it has, and one of our loved ones has gone on to their final reward as a result, we can give thanks for their life and the legacy they left behind.
COVID might keep us apart, the toilet paper shortage might make everyone sit a little less comfortably at the dinner table and the specter of murder hornets might haunt our dreams, but even though 2020 has not been the easiest of years, there is plenty we can give thanks for this Thanksgiving day.
If nothing else we can offer our heartfelt thanks that for all its faults, 2020 can’t last forever.
It can’t, can it?
Happy Thanksgiving.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News & Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
