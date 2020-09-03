COLUMN: COVID numbers, politics and piety

If you are increasingly skeptical regarding the ongoing extent of the coronavirus pandemic, you are not being unreasonable. In fact, numbers just released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) give rise to questioning a significant part of the entire narrative drumbeat that you are being subjected to on a daily basis.
The CDC revealed only 6% of those listed as dying from COVID-19 died without underlying comorbidities. Conversely, 94% of such reported deaths had contributing comorbidities such as hypertensive disease, diabetes, heart failure as well as vascular and unspecified dementia. The CDC report dated Aug. 26 went on to state that: “For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death.”
That means, again according to the CDC, 9,683 people died in the U.S. with only COVID-19 listed on a death certificate. That is a far cry from the total reported number of 164,280 deaths. That number is what is driving fear and allowing politicians to prey on that fear and continue to imposed unreasonable lockdowns and restrictions of freedom.
It is not being stated here COVID-19 is a hoax. It is all too real and it must be taken seriously. However, it does seem fair to question the level of angst being thrust upon Americans once the context of the numbers is known.
A virus that more harshly attacks those with compromised health is not unheard of. In fact, influenza deaths are frequently a result of comorbidities. But that factor in the politicized COVID-19 seems to have been glossed over, or ignored, by politicians banking on fear for political gain in this election year.
Just this week we have seen more evidence of politicians who have had no compunction about demanding the wearing of masks and care little about the devastation prolonged shutdowns have caused financially to businesses and families as they show their true colors.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has been at the forefront of sounding the alarm over COVID-19 and supporting Draconian shutdowns. However, earlier this week she thumbed her nose at us peasants as she flaunted her privilege and at the same time revealed how little concern she apparently has about the virus.
On Monday she visited a shutdown San Francisco hair salon. Such salons have not been allowed to open since March and were advised that starting Sept. 1 they could reopen for outdoor hairstyling only. That is, unless you are part of the D.C. ruling class.
Pelosi is seen on video footage walking into the salon without a mask where she proceeded to have a wash and blow-out. The owner of the salon, who rents booths to independent contractors, was in shock. Erica Kious said the stylist was contacted by a Pelosi aide to have her work on Pelosi’s hair. Kious felt she couldn’t tell the independent contractor no, but still was angered by Pelosi flaunting the rules.
“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Kious told Fox News. “We’re supposed to look up to this woman, right? It’s just disturbing.”
It’s not just Pelosi who feels confident and comfortable enough to flout rules they put in place, but need not follow.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenny found himself offering an apology after he was photographed eating indoors at a restaurant in Maryland, while he has banned indoor dining in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia restaurateur Marc Verti shared the photo of the mayor sitting at the table.
“Glad you’re enjoying indoor dining with no social distancing or mask-wearing in Maryland tonight while restaurants here in Philly close, suffer, and fight for every nickel just to survive,” Vetri posted on Instagram. “I guess all your press briefings and your narrative of unsafe indoor dining don’t apply to you. Thank you for clearing it all up for us tonight.”
Busted, the good mayor offered a typical politician’s apology, tweeting in part “I’m sorry if my decision hurt those who’ve worked to keep their business going under difficult circumstances.” Basically, he was sorry he got caught.
When politicians act so cavalierly in wanton disregard to their own imposed restrictions, it is reasonable to question their true motivations.
Many have suspected the extended lockdowns have remained put in place by Democrats in particular as a means to harm the reelection chances of President Donald Trump. Oregon’s governor pretty much removed any such doubt on Tuesday.
Gov. Kate Brown, whose state includes the third-world like disaster that has become Portland, extended Oregon’s “state of emergency” due to the coronavirus through Nov. 3. The date sound familiar? Yep, election day.
No wonder some are calling coronaviurs the “election infection.”
Maybe the best advice? Be safe, take reasonable precautions if you feel they are necessary, and don’t succumb to politically induced fear. Also keep on hand a healthy dose of skepticism.
