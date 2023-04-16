Our long national nightmare is over.
Well, not, over, over, but at least COVID-19 is no longer considered an emergency.
At least that’s according to the federal government, after President Biden recently signed a bill passed by Congress officially marking the end of the national emergency declared in response to the COVID-19 pandemic way back in March 2020.
The COVID-19 public health emergency remains in effect until May 11, and then it will all go away. Or not.
Despite government declarations, COVID-19 remains very much with us. To date, more than 1.13 million people in the United States have died from COVID-19 since it first reached our shores more than three years ago. During the seven-day period ending April 5, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,773 Americans died of COVID-19, 31 of those in Oklahoma.
I had it earlier this year. It is no fun. I had chills so bad I shook the whole bed shivering. I had fever, body aches, fatigue, and just a generalized blah feeling that lasted for days. And I have had every shot and booster I could get.
At any rate, now that the COVID-19 emergency is over, we can celebrate, we can open our closets, cabinets and storage units and begin to enjoy the one item that helped get us through this period of trial and tribulation — toilet paper.
Sure, toilet paper. Remember the early days of the pandemic, or even the days leading up to it, when the talk of COVID-19 first began. What was the first thing many of us decided to stock up on, often to the point of absurdity — toilet paper.
Driving into the parking lot of a local grocery store in the days before the country was locked down because of COVID-19, I saw a man wheeling a cart containing nothing but toilet paper, with the rolls piled so high that he had to push the basket with one hand and hang on to the mountain of toilet paper with the other.
Remember the photos of the empty toilet paper shelves at big box stores? Of course back then we were disinfecting everything that came into our home and practically bathing in hand sanitizer, too.
According to a study by Cherry Digital, a public relations and marketing company, folks in Arizona stockpiled the most TP during the pandemic, followed by California, Colorado, Florida and Idaho. Oklahoma ranked 39th in the survey, perhaps meaning we are not as full of … anxiety as people in the top five states.
According to another study by a group of German researchers, anxious people who tend to be more conscientious and future minded were the ones who hoarded the most toilet paper. These folks, according to the study, were more likely to wear masks, gloves and face shields in public when the pandemic first started.
Do you still have a few rolls stashed away somewhere that date back to the dawn of the pandemic? I can truthfully say that my bride and I don’t. We can’t keep it around that long.
Not that we’re that full of … anxiety, it’s just that our cats hate the stuff.
Many cats are known to playfully unroll toilet paper, apparently for fun. Ours attack it. They bite it, claw it and tear it so shreds. The photo accompanying this piece is mute testimony to their savagery when it comes to TP. We have to keep ours stashed safely behind closed doors. If we forget and leave it out, it doesn’t survive long. Experts say our kitties’ enmity toward toilet paper is a manifestation of their natural hunting instinct, Of course, TP just sits there, so it’s not like it is much of a challenge for our small, mighty hunters. But that kind of fits their personality.
Personally, I think they are nuts, but that’s just me.
I did chase one down once when he ran by carrying a roll of toilet paper in his mouth, apparently in search of a quiet hideout in which to have his way with his two-ply prey.
At any rate, the national COVID-19 emergency is over, as is the compunction to stockpile toilet paper in ridiculous amounts.
I guess I shouldn’t be so hard on our cats. They, after all, don’t know the hygienic value of toilet paper, since they lick their own butts clean.
Enjoy your breakfast.
