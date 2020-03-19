COLUMN: COVID-19: What's in a name?

As we find ourselves in the grips of what the World Health Organization has formally declared a pandemic, there seems to be new controversy brewing. No, we’re not talking about the precautions and shutdowns related to containing the spread of COVID-19.
Also known by its more commonly adapted name, the coronavirus, the mere mention of this troublesome virus by another name has itself caused some strong reactions.
There is little doubt about the origins of the coronavirus. From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: “Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a virus (more specifically, a coronavirus) identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.”
Yet, it seems any attempt to label it as such sparks cries of outrage in some corners. But is it wrong or, more importantly, unprecedented that a disease bears the name (at least in common parlance) of its origin? Hardly. Some examples.
Lyme Disease got its name from the town of Lyme, Conn., where it was first detected in 1975.
Various strains of pandemic-causing flu also bore the name of its origin. These included the Spanish flu in 1918-1919, Asian flu in 1957 and the Hong Kong flu in 1968.
Groups of people also have not been spared. Legionnaire’s Disease got its name when several people attending the American Legion convention in Philadelphia in 1976 became ill.
All of the aforementioned diseases, of course, went by more clinical names such as H3N2 (Hong Kong flu).
However, nobody goes around accusing Spaniards, as a race, being responsible for the flu. Likewise, folks in Lyme are not labeled as being disease-carrying threats. Neither are American Legion members, nor those from Hong Kong.
Can people act ignorantly? Sadly, yes.
A friend of mine recently related that, during a visit to Walmart to make a purchase, he witnessed people scowling and talking under their breath and pointing at a young Asian couple with two young kids. He made it a point to go up to them and say “hello” and interacted with their kids. A moment both heartbreaking and infuriating.
Unfortunately, during times such as this people can act in an ignorant fashion and it is completely unacceptable to treat any American or visitors, in such a manner. There is no excuse for such behavior.
We, as a nation, pride ourselves on our diversity and acceptance of other cultures. Thankfully, this appears to have been an isolated incident and hopefully my friend’s actions set an example.
Calling coronavirus “Chinese virus” is not an indictment of the Chinese people who live under the thumb of a repressive, totalitarian government. However, it rightly draws attention to the Chinese government, which has been blamed for trying to cover it up.
How is the Chinese government responding to reporting exposing its efforts to cover up the truth? By doing what totalitarian regimes do, expelling reporters who dare report the truth.
And the truth, as it relates to the Chinese government’s handling of the virus, is deeply disturbing.
Li Wenliang should have been considered a hero, but in China he was punished.
Wenliang, a 34-year-old ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital, first warned of the outbreak of the virus that was spreading. While he did it through private messaging, it was shared and became public.
Importantly, he said all seven patients he had observed had eaten animal meat from the same seafood market in Hubei. After his messages became public, he made a prophetic statement.
“When I saw them circulating online, I realized that it was out of my control and I would probably be punished,” Li told CNN.
He was accused of rumor-mongering and was made to sign an affidavit acknowledging he was fabricating it and made to promise he would not do it again.
The young physician himself contracted the disease and died.
Wuhan is home to a medical lab that uses animals. For those that don’t know, China has something known as a “wet market” where live animals are sold for food. It is hypothesized that one or more of infected lab animals were sold and subsequently resold as food.
The actions, or non-actions, of the Chinese government in delaying acknowledgment of the virus to keep it cloaked from the rest of the world were a major contributing factor to its spread.
Jim Geraghty, wrote in National Review on March 16 that “Chinese laboratories identified a mystery virus as a highly infectious new pathogen by late December last year, but they were ordered to stop tests, destroy samples and suppress the news, a Chinese media outlet has revealed.”
He notes the Chinese government has been far more effective in stopping the spread of information about the virus than the actual virus itself.
The Wall Street Journal (whose reporters are among those being expelled from China) reported the Chinese government “let some five million people leave Wuhan without screening.”
So, yes, this is indeed a virus of Chinese-origins and if calling it such draws attention to the totalitarian regime’s role in allowing this to become a pandemic, then that is serving a useful purpose.
But please, do not blame the Chinese people as they themselves are even bigger victims of the totalitarian regime than the rest of the world.
Ruthenberg is a multiple award-winning writer and columnist for the Enid News & Eagle. Contact him at daver@enidnews.com.
