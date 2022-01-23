Count your blessings.
It’s a phrase that has been around for more than a century, at least in terms of song lyrics.
In 1897 Johnson Oatman, Jr. a shopkeeper and Methodist Episcopal preacher, wrote a hymn titled “Count Your Blessings.”
“Count your blessings, name them one by one, count your blessings, see what God hath done,” begins the refrain.
Fast forward to 1954 and no less a personage than Irving Berlin penned the tune “Count Your Blessings (Instead of Sheep)” for the film “White Christmas.” Berlin wrote the song after a particularly long, sleepless night. When he saw his doctor the next day, the songwriter complained bitterly about his insomnia, whereupon the doctor said, “Speaking of doing something about your insomnia, did you ever try counting your blessings?”
“When I’m worried and I can’t sleep, I count my blessings instead of sheep, and I fall asleep counting my blessings,” sang Bing Crosby in the film.
Then in 2006 a British rock band called Bring Me The Horizon released its debut album, titled “Count Your Blessings,” but there was no song of the same name on the record.
The origin of the phrase is credited to the Jewish faith. There was an ancient Jewish tradition where people would try to get 100 blessings by the end of the day. Counting your blessings was a way to keep track of your daily progress.
Many wise people have commented on the subject of counting one’s blessings. Bishop T.D. Jakes once said “Blessings cannot be computed or counted, for the true blessings of life are the treasures hidden in the reservoirs of the human heart.” Author Charles Dickens wrote “Reflect upon your present blessings, of which every man has plenty; not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some.” And then there was Willie Nelson, far better known for his music than his pithy quotes, who said “When I started counting my blessings my whole life turned around.”
I suspect most of us spend more time grousing about our lot in life than we do counting our blessings, whether we are trying to fall asleep or not.
So to quote Irving Berlin’s doctor, did you ever try counting your blessings? Let’s give it a go, shall we.
If you woke up this morning, count your blessings. A lot of people didn’t.
If you are well. Count your blessings, a lot of people aren’t.
If you woke up in a warm bed, in a home, safe and dry, count your blessings. A lot of people have no home.
If you have food in your fridge and pantry, count your blessings. A lot of cupboards are bare these days.
If you are loved, by one person or many, count your blessings. Earning the love of another human being is the greatest blessing of all.
If you have children or grandchildren, count your blessings. They are your legacy, your pride and joy, no matter how you’d like to pinch their heads off sometimes.
If you have a job, count your blessings. It is undoubtedly a pain in the backside at times, but it pays the mortgage and puts food on the table, so it is worth the time and effort you invest in it.
If you have friends, count your blessings. They are a source of comfort and strength, not to mention some much-needed laughs.
It’s all a matter of looking up, not down, forward, not back. Everyone has troubles, everyone goes over life’s speed bumps. We all suffer setbacks, we all grieve losses, we all endure sadness. And if your life is absolutely perfect, with neither an obstacle nor a blemish, bless you, but be warned, it won’t last.
Nothing is to be gained from concentrating on life’s negative moments. It is best to focus on what is right about your life, not what is wrong.
Count your blessings even when things are at their worst, when it seems like the world is piling on and your troubles could not get any more formidable. It might not help solve your problems but it also just might make you feel better about yourself.
Admittedly I am the world’s worst griper and complainer, always quick to see the worst in any situation. I need to follow my own advice and react more like my bride, who is a glass half full type of person, whereas I will always point out the glass has a spot on it or a crack in it.
So count your blessings. And let me say I count those of you who read this weekly opus among mine.
