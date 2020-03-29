Ring, ring. Ring, ring.
Hello? Hey buddy, how are you? Go out to lunch? Hey, I’d love to, where do you want to go? OK, fine, I’ll meet you there. Noonish tomorrow? Oh, wait …
Ring, ring. Ring, ring.
Hello? How’s it going? Long time no see? The movies? Wow, that would be great? What do you want to see? Cool. What time’s the showing? I’ll meet you there … I forgot, we can’t …
Ring, ring. Ring, ring.
Ahoy! Hey, how’ve you been? Yeah, I was planning to go to church. Yeah, I’d love to sit with you. Yeah, see you there … oh, I forgot …
Remember the good old days when you could go anywhere you wanted — shopping, to the movies, to lunch, to work out, to church — anytime you wanted? Remember the good old days … like last month.
Stupid coronavirus anyway, screwing everything up. You can’t go to a restaurant, to the movies, to church. You can’t look at another human being you don’t live with without wondering if they have it, and you know they are looking at you thinking the same thing.
Who knew we had it so good way back in February? It’s like the old Joni Mitchell song says, “Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone.”
And how long will it be gone? We don’t really know, and we are getting mixed messages from our leaders. The president says he wants the country to be pretty much back to normal by Easter, which is just two weeks from today, while medical professionals say that could be a disaster, prompting a faster, wider spread of the disease.
Make up your mind, please. President Trump is concerned about getting the economy back up and running as soon as possible, and I get that, but at what cost? How many lives are we willing to risk to stimulate the economy?
As a person of a certain age (read, old guy) who is in the higher-risk category for contracting COVID-19, I am not willing to lay down my life to grease the wheels of commerce.
Whatever happened to short-term pain for long-term gain? I know people are getting tired of trying to flatten the curve while the curve of their investment portfolios goes down and down, and I get that, because my bride and I are experiencing the same thing. But you can’t put a value on human life, or at least you shouldn’t try.
The president has declared war on the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Americans know a lot about war. We have been at war in Afghanistan since 2001. We have fought any number of wars in our history.
But this is a foe unlike any human enemy we have ever faced. You can’t see it, smell it, feel it, taste it or detect it in any other way. It might be in the air, it might be on a door handle, it might be on the keypad at the local ATM. We don’t know. It is hard to fight what you can’t see.
But so many people are trying. There are people who are staying home and staying away from people as much as they can. There are people who are literally risking their lives to continue to serve us in those businesses designated as essential, like grocery stores, pharmacies and even restaurants, through their drive-through, takeout and delivery services. There are the truck drivers working overtime to deliver much-needed food and supplies to stores whose shelves have been stripped bare by the panic buyers (you know who you are).
And of course there are the medical professionals, nurses and doctors who in many cases are lacking the basic personal protective devices they need to keep themselves safe.
We owe all these people a debt of gratitude, so when you encounter one of them (at a safe distance, of course), thank them for their hard work and dedication.
We are all soldiers in this war, every man, woman and child of us. We all have our roles to play. Our marching orders are simple, march your butt over to the sink and wash your hands for 20 seconds. Then march to the couch and sit down, grab the remote, fire up the TV and settle in.
Also, get on the phone and call friends and relatives who might be feeling particularly isolated in these unusual times. Share a laugh, offer a soothing word, go get them supper if they need you to, just be kind.
Those who have actually fought a war have been quoted as saying they ultimately weren’t fighting for their countries, but for the guys next to them in the foxhole.
So look around your foxhole, er, house. Who do you see? That’s who you are fighting for, as well as all those whose photos are resting on your bookshelves, mantles and sideboards.
Some still say we as a country are overreacting to the COVID-19 pandemic, that all the lockdowns, postponements, cancellations and shelter-in-place orders are silly.
Overreacting? Perhaps. But what is worse, to overreact and have far fewer than expected illnesses and deaths as a result of the virus, or to under-react and have far more?
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News & Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.