I knew it.
I have lived with cats for the past 57 years, more or less, and I have long suspected they were not of this world.
Now I have confirmation.
Cats, Felis catus, are an invasive alien species, at least according to a Polish scientific institute.
Wojciech Solarz (say that three times fast), a biologist at the state-run Polish Academy of Sciences, recently entered the common house cat into a database of invasive alien species.
Oh, not that kind of alien.
Cats, Solarz said, are invasive because they have “a harmful impact on biodiversity,” because they kill so many birds and small mammals. And they are alien because they were domesticated around 10,000 years ago in the Middle East, the cradle of civilization, and have spread across the globe.
There are a number of other invasive alien species, among them the cane toad, the European starling, kudzu and the Asian long-horned beetle.
We have a pair of tuxedo cats who are just about a year old. They are strictly indoor cats, so do not threaten birds or small mammals. They are, however, death on crickets, spiders and other small crawly things. So that is not a bad thing, save for the limbs and antennae they leave behind on the carpet.
Some scientists say human beings are the ultimate invasive species. In the United States the legal definition of an invasive alien species is “An alien species whose introduction does or is likely to cause economic or environmental harm or harm to human health.” Like the cat we originated in the Middle East and have populated the globe, and we are good at doing ourselves and the planet harm.
Actually I think Solarz has a point. Our cats are causing economic harm to our bottom line. Not only do they require food, litter and toys, not to mention vet bills, but they are costing us a fortune in paper goods.
They have something against all paper goods — toilet paper, facial tissues and paper towels. When they get their claws and teeth on a tissue or paper towel it is mere seconds before said item is reduced to tiny shreds. And unlike many kitties, who only playfully unroll toilet paper, a mere inconvenience, ours tear it to bits.
And they have certainly caused harm to human health. They have sharp little claws and they often inflict unintentional harm merely by arranging themselves on our laps, particularly when we are wearing shorts. At least I think it is unintentional.
As far as environmental harm, we won’t even talk about their litter box.
But as far as invasive alien species go, they aren’t so bad. They are cute and cuddly, for one thing, certainly more so than a cane toad, although I have never had a cane toad crawl into my lap.
And they are entertaining. Ours are still in the kitten stage so they are frequently beset with a condition I like to call the “kitten crazies.” When the kitten crazies grip them they get wild-eyed, racing through the house making it sound like our hallway is the backstretch at Churchill Downs.
One likes to drag individual bits of their dry food out of the bowl and bat them around the kitchen floor. Then when he tires of toying with them, he eats them. I suppose this is the ultimate example of playing with your food.
Cats are not dogs. They will come when you call them, but only if they feel like it. They want to be loved on their own terms and when they want to be left alone they let you know it.
But they are loyal companions, so loyal, in fact, that a cat in North Carolina once walked 12 miles to be reunited with his family. Trouble is, the family no longer wanted the kitty named Toby and had given him to a friend. So when he showed up at their door, they took him to a shelter to be euthanized. Fortunately for Toby the shelter didn’t want to put down a healthy animal, so they turned him over to the local SPCA, which found him a new, loving, home.
Are cats invasive? Yes, particularly when they try to get into the bathroom when you are on the toilet. And alien? Well, I’ve always considered them somewhat otherworldly.
Stopping them from killing birds is a problem that can be solved by keeping them indoors and/or fitting them with a bell to warn the birds away.
I’m more concerned with keeping them away from my toilet paper.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News and Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
