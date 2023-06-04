By Patsy Sorrels
A church-goer wrote a letter to the editor complaining that it made no sense to go to church every Sunday.
“I’ve gone to church every Sunday for the past 30 years,” he wrote, “and in that time I’ll bet I have heard more than 3,000 sermons. But, for the life of me I can’t remember a single one of them. Sometimes I think I am just wasting my time and the pastors are wasting theirs by preaching sermons at all.”
Well, this started a real controversy in the Letters to the Editor column of the local newspaper, much to the delight of the editor. It went on for weeks until someone wrote this clincher:
“I’ve been married for 30 years now and in all that time my wife has cooked some 32,000 meals. But, for the life of me, I cannot recall the entire menu for a single one of those meals. But I do know this … they all nourished me and gave me the strength I needed to do my work and get through another day. If my wife had not prepared these meals, I would be physically ill or dead today. Likewise, if I had not gone to church for spiritual nourishment, I would be spiritually weak or dead today! Think about it!”
Friends, church isn’t ... “Gosh, I HAVE to go to church today … it’s praise God, I GET to go to church today.” It’s a hospital, a place of nourishment where God can feed you what you need for the season you are in. It’s a place of healing and comfort. A place to put your praise on along with hundreds of others just like you, wondering through the wilderness, looking for answers and a hope. It’s an alter where we can put our praise on and be fed and learn of the things of God so our faith will grow strong.
When I’m in church, nobody knows why I lift my hands or what my praise means. Nobody knows the ashes He pulled me from and the beauty that came from those ashes. Nobody knows how the Holy Ghost picked me up, hooked me up to a holy I.V. and brought healing and a cleansing and refreshing to my soul.
Sitting in those pews, listening to the Word of God has transformed me, set me free, delivered me and grounded me in His love and forgiveness. He gives beauty for ashes, oil for mourning and a garment of praise for your heaviness. He gives you pastors who love you and prayer worriers to help you through all the madness in your life.
The valleys, the mountains, the times I have fallen … nobody knows my story or what my praise means. When you are a step away from losing your mind or becoming an alcoholic, your church and church family is a community of people just like you … searching for truth and answers, just like you.
Jesus calls me by my name, He calls me His beloved, His child. He calls me by whose I am ... not what I’ve done. When I received revelation of this knowledge, it gave me the strength to straighten myself up, get back into church and speak to those mountains and giants in my life. One thing I have learned over the years is when the root gets changed, then the fruit gets changed.
You weren’t there the night He found me, you don’t know my story or where I’ve been. You don’t know why I pour out my praise on the back pew at World Harvest Church. And nobody knows your story or how or why you did what you did … I just know that the same God that shed His blood for me, that redeemed me, delivered me, saved me … He’ll do no less for you.
Remember: When you are DOWN to nothing, feeling abandoned and unloved … God is UP to something!! Faith sees the invisible, believes the incredible and receives the impossible. All you need do is ask. Only Believe!
NOTE to self: When Satan comes knocking on your door, just say, “Jesus, could you please get that for me?”
Do you know Him today? It’s never too late, you’re never too old.
Keep the Faith and I pray somebody heeds this word and goes to church somewhere today. He loves you!
Sorrels is a former Enid News & Eagle employee who writes columns for the newspaper, a CNHI News LLC publication.
