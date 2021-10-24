Back in the days when I was still employed full-time by this august publication, a rather snarky remark was occasionally heard in the newsroom.
Christmas is ruined.
That retort normally resulted after another of the newsroom denizens complained about something that, to the group as a whole, just didn’t seem that bad.
Thus the phrase, “Christmas is ruined,” was born and became a sentence normally delivered with an eye-roll worthy of a teenager.
Well, this year, it just might be the truth, at least to hear some people tell it.
Christmas 2021 is in great jeopardy if you believe the experts. The nation’s troubled supply chain, which seems to have a bad case of COVID-19, is delaying delivery of all sorts of goods, from toys and electronics to video game consoles and clothing.
Consumers are being advised to shop early to keep their Christmas from being ruined. The impending crisis has reached the highest levels of government.
“There will be things that people can’t get,” an unnamed senior White House official told Reuters.
Christmas is ruined.
If there is a child in your household who has his or her little heart set on a certain toy this Christmas, good luck.
“The biggest wildcard of the holiday season is product availability, so you might be out of luck if you wait too long to buy a hot toy from a kid’s wish list,” Laurie Schact with the Toy Insider told USA Today. “Shopping for holiday gifts in October may seem like something only the overachievers do, but this year it will be essential to finding those coveted toys in time for the holidays.”
The hottest toys for Christmas 2021, according to the people at Good Housekeeping, include something called Vidiyo, a Lego product that allows kids to bring their Lego figures to life by creating music videos. No. 2 on the Good Housekeeping list is World Colors Modeling Clay, followed by Snap Ships Fusion Drone Fusion Build (which apparently has something to do with drones and fusion), and Laugh and Learn Puppy’s Mix Tape, which is designed for the really young set.
But with cargo ships sitting at anchor offshore near the nation’s overworked ports, a shortage of dock workers to offload the containers holding the goods Americans are clamoring for, and a dearth of truck drivers to deliver the stuff to our local stores, there may be empty places under the tree in just more than two months (62 days from today, to be exact).
Christmas is ruined.
Besides which, food prices are rising, which will make holiday meals more expensive, not to mention the spike in gas prices, which will keep many of us from going over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house.
Thus we may be facing a Christmas in which we stay home, eat SPAM sandwiches and complain about the gifts we did not get.
Christmas is ruined. But it shouldn’t be.
Christmas is not, after all, about gifts and gatherings and even the presence of the tallest live Christmas tree on the planet right here in our fair city.
Christmas is about celebrating the birth of Christ, not about Black Friday, Cyber Monday or even Go Deep Into Debt Wednesday.
Maybe this is the year for a simpler Christmas, one not centered around carols, decorations and a pile of brightly wrapped boxes, nor the fact that Enid is the home to the tallest live Christmas tree in the solar system.
Sure, your only begotten son may not think you love him if he doesn’t find the perfect gift wrapped up under the tree on Dec. 25, but after all, “God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son,” and you know the rest. No supply chain issues can change that.
Christmas is not about conspicuous consumption, about fixing the perfect meal or even the fact you can take your visiting relatives to see the tallest live Christmas tree in the galaxy.
Perhaps this is the year for simpler, less elaborate, less expensive gifts. I mean, we already have the tallest live Christmas tree in the known universe, what more could we want?
Don’t get me wrong, I have no problem with gifts, meals, decorations, songs, stories or even freakishly tall Christmas trees, but that’s not what the whole thing is about, or at least it shouldn’t be.
Christmas is ruined? Only if you let it be.
