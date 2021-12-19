Arnold Palmer, one of the greatest golfers ever, once said, “Golf is a game of inches. The most important are the 6 inches between your ears.”
To that end, golfers have sought help with the game’s mental aspect. Sports psychologist Dr. Bob Rotella has written a book called “Golf is Not a Game of Perfect,” in which he says golfers must learn to embrace the imperfect nature of the game, and particularly their play.
Lots of things are “Not a game of perfect,” chief of which is life itself.
Then there’s Christmas. Christmas is certainly not a game of perfect.
But we want it to be perfect, don’t we? We want every gift to elicit just the right reaction from every recipient. We want every cookie to be worthy of Martha Stewart. We want our decorations to be deserving of a spot in a home decor magazine. We want our tree to be just so, straight and tall with the decorations in all the right places. We want our brightly colored outdoor lights to make the entire neighborhood green with envy. We want Christmas to be like it was when we were young.
That is fantasy, of course. Reality is that some gifts bomb, the cookies crumble, the decorations tumble, the tree leans and the lights burn out in surprising numbers. And youth slips away before our very eyes.
And that stresses us out, makes us anxious, leaves us feeling somehow inadequate, lacking little semblance of Christmas spirit.
Thus we find ourselves not enjoying this most joyous of seasons as much as simply enduring it.
In his book, Rotella advises golfers to learn to love the challenge when they hit a ball into the rough, trees or sand. The alternatives — anger, fear, whining and cheating — do no good.
In turn, we must learn to embrace the imperfection of Christmas. There is a rather large example of that standing south of downtown Enid, the tallest fresh cut Christmas tree this side of Proxima Centauri. When it was first erected, decorated and lit, it was magnificent, but the capricious Oklahoma winds have left it broken and scarred, rather like what life does to us. But it is still standing, and it is still beautiful in its own way, and thus is a testament to the vision and determination of those who brought their dreams to fruition.
When I think back to my most memorable past Christmases, it is not perfection I recall. I remember one Christmas when a group of family members went on an impromptu caroling session. We were an imperfect choir, with little or no idea what we were doing. But we did it with gusto and I daresay we blessed those who heard us.
I remember another Christmas when we tried to fool my father-in-law into thinking we had gone together to buy him a pet bird, which he decidedly didn’t want. It was an imperfect plan, but it came off perfectly, and we all shared a laugh, even him, after the hoax was revealed.
Another time my sister-in-law inadvertently placed a glass dish containing her egg casserole for Christmas brunch on an active burner on her stove. The dish shattered with a loud bang, scaring us and scattering egg casserole and glass throughout her kitchen. It was a decidedly imperfect situation, but thankfully she wasn’t hurt and brunch went on as planned, minus the egg casserole, of course.
The first Christmas gift I ever opened from my then fiancee was a set of wooden pants hangers. I rudely said, “Well, I’m just going to go sit in the corner and play with my pants hangers,” thus revealing myself as a perfect fool. Thank God she stuck around, and we are in our 47th year of marriage.
Even the Christmas story itself is filled with imperfections. Joseph and his very pregnant wife Mary had to travel some 70 miles from Nazareth to his ancestral home of Bethlehem. And this wasn’t an easy 70 miles, but 70 dusty, rocky, rough miles on the back of donkey.
Then when they got to Bethlehem to answer the call to be counted, they could find no place to stay. So they bunked in a stable, surrounded by animals. There she gave birth and the only place she had to lay her child was in a manger, a feed trough.
Things couldn’t have been more imperfect. But the baby was perfect, as perfect as could be. And that helpless child would grow up and give his life for a hopeless, helpless world, that we might be absolved of our sins and be offered the chance at everlasting life. Perfect.
So your Christmas isn’t perfect? So what? Plug in the lights, straighten the tree, sweep up the cookie crumbs, keep the receipts for your gifts and revel in the beautiful imperfection of the holiday. It is only when you embrace imperfection that you will begin to relax and enjoy life and all its fabulous flaws.
Merry Christmas.
