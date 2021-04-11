Childhood is a magical, challenging time of learning and exploration, of trial and error, of utter dependency coupled with a burning desire for independence.
Childhood is a time nearly everyone strives to put behind them as quickly as possible, but in the end looks back upon fondly.
It is only when we realize how hard it is to be an adult, that we begin to deeply appreciate how pleasant it is to be a child.
Or at least it can be.
It also can be an absolute nightmare, depending on the adults caring for said children.
Drive by the Square in downtown Enid anytime for the rest of this month. On one corner are a group of 248 wooden figures standing on the courthouse lawn. Each represents a verified case of child abuse, neglect or exploitation in Garfield County.
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, dedicated to raising awareness of the scourge of the mistreatment of children by their parents or guardians.
The numbers are staggering. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 1 in 7 children experienced child abuse and neglect in the past year.
Parenting is hard. You are working without an owner’s manual, flying high without a net, making mistakes as you go but hopefully learning from each misstep. But it can be frustrating, maddening, disheartening and sometimes you just want to …. But you can’t. You just can’t.
Your children depend on you to provide them with the basic necessities of life — first and foremost of which is a safe, loving environment. It doesn’t have to be a palace, and you certainly don’t have to give your children everything their little hearts desire. What they need are food, shelter and love, everything else is window dressing.
But in many homes these days those elements are in short supply.
Poverty is a factor in many child abuse cases, according to the CDC. In fact, instances of child abuse and neglect are five times higher in households with income below the poverty level.
I thought my mother was the meanest mom in the world. She didn’t give me everything I wanted. She made me study. She wouldn’t let me go out whenever and wherever I wanted to. She made me go to bed at a certain time each school night. She was the anthesis of the “cool mom.”
If she were still here, I would thank her, every day, and my dad, too. Ours was a loving, stable household, one filled with encouragement. My bride grew up in a household in which money was not available in abundance. But they always had clothes to wear and food to eat, and plenty of love to go around, not to mention a strong work ethic that carries over to this day.
The examples of child abuse and neglect in this country are horrifying. An organization called the Abused Child Trust has compiled some of these stories. Here’s one:
In the first six years of Aiden’s life, his parents beat, burned, threatened and degraded him. Oh, and that’s not to mention the sexual abuse he suffered at the hands of his older brother. When Aiden reported the sexual abuse to his parents, they abused him even more.
So what can we, as ordinary citizens, do if we suspect someone of child abuse? The state’s child abuse hotline is a good start.
Every Oklahoman who suspects that a child under 18 has been or is in danger of being abused or neglected is required by law to make a report. Failure to report child abuse is a misdemeanor. And if you are worried about being wrong, you are protected from civil and criminal liability simply by reporting the alleged abuse or neglect “in good faith.”
To report suspected child abuse or neglect, the state hotline number is (800) 522-3511. If you suspect a child is in imminent danger, call 911 immediately.
If you are a parent who is so stressed that you are just about to smack your kids into the middle of next week, seek help. Take a breath, take a walk, call a friend, talk out your feelings, don’t act on them.
Children are a gift from God — a non-returnable, non-refundable gift, to be sure, but a gift nonetheless.
Don’t squander that gift.
