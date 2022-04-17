He was no ordinary man, this Jesus.
For one thing, His birth was remarkable. His mother, a teenager, had never had relations with her betrothed, a young carpenter.
Then there was the setting. There were no hospitals in those days, so home births were the norm. But to be brought into the world in a stable, swaddled in a manger, surrounded by animals, that was remarkable.
Then there was His birth announcement. No ordinary word of mouth for this kid, or perhaps even a small party. No, His birth was proclaimed by angels, to shepherds, who rushed off to find this newborn.
And why not, since the host of angels told them the child was none other than the Messiah, the Lord.
This was no ordinary child.
When they took Him to the temple to be consecrated to God, a man named Simeon took the baby in his arms and declared the child to be an instrument of salvation, revelation and glory. Likewise an old woman named Anna told all who would listen about the infant and the redemption of Jerusalem.
Then we lose track of Him until He is 12, when He gets lost while His parents are in Jerusalem for Passover. When they learned He was missing, they went back, finding Him in the temple courts sitting among the teachers, astounding them with His knowledge.
Understandably upset, His mother said, “Son, why have you treated us like this? Your father and I have been anxiously searching for you.” He answered that they should have known He would be in his Father’s house.
His teens and 20s are lost to history. We don’t see Him again until He is 30 and being baptized by His cousin, John, and a voice comes from the heavens declaring “You are my Son, whom I love; with you I am well pleased.”
Thus begins His public ministry. After having a devil of a time during 40 days in the wilderness, He went home to Nazareth, where nobody took Him seriously. In fact, they ran Him out of town.
So He wandered, driving out demons, healing, preaching, teaching and gathering around Him a diverse group of 12 men who would become his closest companions and friends.
This was no ordinary man.
Along the way He gained thousands of devoted followers, and a fair number of enemies, as well. Those who believed loved Him; those who didn’t hated and feared Him.
To many, He was the great leader who was going to drive out the Romans and exact revenge. But He talked only of love, forgiveness, peace, wisdom, acceptance. He exalted the poor and downtrodden, challenged the rich and powerful. He told His followers to turn the other cheek and to avoid being judgmental.
He did miracles nearly wherever He went, turning water to wine, healing the lame, restoring the sight of the blind and bringing back the dead. He even fed 5,000 people with five loaves and two fish.
This was no ordinary man.
And then He started telling the 12 apostles things they didn’t want to hear, that He was destined to die and be raised on the third day. They didn’t want to believe it. After all, He had taught them everything, including how to pray.
Finally it was time to return to Jerusalem for yet another Passover. He rode into town on the back of donkey with the crowds proclaiming Him king.
His enemies had endured enough. They recruited one of the 12, Judas, to betray him. At their Passover meal, Jesus knew He would be betrayed by one of His followers and denied by another.
This was no ordinary man.
Later that night He was betrayed and arrested. He was tried, convicted and sentenced to a gruesome death, crucifixion. He was whipped, pierced, forced to carry His own cross and ultimately nailed by His hands and feet and lifted high above the crowd.
On the cross He asked forgiveness for everyone involved in His death. Then He gave up His life, causing the sky to go dark at noon on that Friday and splitting the heavy curtain of the temple in two.
He was then taken down and buried in a borrowed tomb. But He didn’t stay there long. On Sunday, some of the women who followed Him went to His tomb, only to find it empty. Angels told them He had risen.
And so He had, a miracle believers the world over have celebrated for centuries. He died for our sins many years ago. He lives for us to this day. And all we have to do is believe.
This was no ordinary man.
Happy Easter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.