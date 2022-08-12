“Hate what is evil and cling to what is good.” — Romans 12:9
Seems simple enough, right?
However, in today’s society where the lines are often blurred, it can be difficult to discern what is wrong (evil) and what is right (good).
Let’s examine the definitions of good and evil, from a biblical standpoint.
Good is of God. God is inherently good. (If you want to learn more about the goodness of God, go online to Dr. David Jeremiah’s teaching: davidjeremiah.org/knowgod/23-verses-about-the-goodness-of-god)
Evil is the antithesis of good. Evil is opposed to God, the things of God, and the people of God, therefore, the opposite of good.
Furthermore, you can’t be both good and evil — you have to be one or the other. Scripture says you can’t serve two masters. (Matthew 6:24)
You can then draw the conclusion that if it’s not of God, then it must be of Satan.
Which circles back to the original point, as a Christian, we are to hate what is evil and cling to what is good.
“Hold fast to that which is good,” states 1 Thessalonians 5:21. Don’t just choose to avoid evil, you need to detest, loathe, or be disgusted with evil things. On the flip side, don’t just say you love good. You must embrace and hold on tight to good things.
The struggle is real. And while it’s not wholly physical and not wholly mental, it’s 100% spiritual.
The Bible tells us there is a war waging that we cannot see as it’s not a war of flesh and blood. (Ephesians 6:12)
That makes it all the more complicated to distinguish good from evil, right from wrong, when you can’t see who you’re fighting against.
So how does a Christian learn to hate evil and cling to good?
By becoming more Christ-like. Being Christ-like means adopting His characteristics, seeing the world like He does, and responding as such.
Remember we have been transformed, no longer of the flesh, but of the Spirit; we are to throw off evil and don the good. (John 3:3-7, Romans 8:7-8, 1 Corinthians 2:14-16)
One of the key ways to become more like Christ is to read the Bible. This way we can understand how the Lord wants us to live. Now reading the Bible can seem awful daunting for newcomers to the faith or even those who are not readers. But it doesn’t have to be.
There are numerous resources, tools, and apps out there to help you get into the habit of reading scripture daily. You can make it as simple or as in depth as you want.
Devotionals are a quick way to be spiritually fed thoughts for the day. You can accompany a devotional with a journal to write down your own thoughts about the verse or passage presented. For more focus during your quiet time in the Word, Bible study workbooks are offered on a variety of topics by many Bible teachers from all walks of faith.
Another way to become more like Christ is set your mind on the things of God. (Colossians 3:1-4)
Looking heavenward every day helps remind us of what’s to come. Today’s circumstances and yesterday’s mistakes do not impact our eternal future. Praying without ceasing (1 Thessalonians 5:16-18) sets your mind on Him rather than what’s happening around you.
Like reading the Bible, praying doesn’t have to be complex. It’s simply you talking to God. That personal relationship where you can go to Him about anything is what makes you a Christian.
For biblical guidance how to pray, Jesus’ prayer in Matthew 6:9-13 is perhaps the best example. This passage, known as the Lord’s Prayer, is widely quoted and even sung in modern times.
The third and final way to become more like Christ is seek first the kingdom of God. (Matthew 6:33)
Christ devoted His life to His ministry of love and compassion, which was obeying and doing the Lord’s will. Each one of us has a purpose; that’s the reason God made us and put us here on earth. (Jeremiah 29:11)
Discover what the Lord’s will is for your life — finding direction means studying the Bible and praying as aforementioned — and then go and do it.
For as long as imperfect humans roam the earth, evil will be here, always trying to permeate everything. But don’t forget, Jesus triumphed over evil at the cross. The truth is the victory is ours in the end, and we will overcome.
“Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.” — Romans 12:21
