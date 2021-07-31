“There can be no life without change, and to be afraid of what is different or unfamiliar is to be afraid of life.” – Theodore Roosevelt
Over the past few months I’ve written about change in our daily lives and how it is a constant in our world.
What I haven’t written about is how we adapt to change — not everyone is the same.
Sometimes change comes upon us so abruptly, as in the COVID-19 pandemic, that we are forced to alter our views of everyday life — and it’s sometimes hard.
Some people think wearing a mask and social distancing and altering a social pattern is unbearable.
I’m sorry, I didn’t think it was hard at all.
Some Americans adapted well, others seemingly not at all. And, here we are, with numbers from the delta variant of COVID again spreading like wildfire through many states — including Oklahoma — and hitting a younger segment of the population.
Having researched the nearest worldwide pandemic that killed multi-millions — the 1918 so-called Spanish Flu — it got everyone’s attention because it killed young people more than the old. American soldiers and people in their 20s and 30s died within a day catching that deadly influenza strain.
But then, the annals of history and of this planet are replete with adapting to change.
I was trying to think of everyday things over my life that dealt with change, and adapting to change.
And, they were many.
I distinctly remember when my Wampler relatives came to visit Waukomis when I was in junior high.
My great-uncle had been born in Southwest Oklahoma, but had married and moved to Salem, Ore., and adapted to their much cooler, wetter climate there.
I was about to go out on my bicycle just after school had let out in May, and I was wearing a light jacket and it was in the mid-60s. My great-uncle asked how I could stand to wear a jacket in that heat. He had adapted to cooler weather, and mid-60s was hot to him.
I never forgot that anecdote.
I distinctly remember my middle son Andrew being called with his National Guard unit from near Boulder, Colo., to New Orleans just after Hurricane Katrina devastated one of America’s greatest port cities.
He noted almost daily how the heat and humidity were absolutely oppressive, and that it was hard for he and his men to adapt to the extremes from northern Colorado to the Gulf Coast.
Even though they were under orders to drink water constantly, he still ended up with a heat-related illness and had to go to a Navy hospital ship docked at New Orleans to be treated.
I have had to adapt to weather and heat and humidity for a large portion of my life.
I used to be a serious runner for about 25 years, and the only time I had to run was after work. So, during the dog days of summer and day after day of 100-degree heat by about 4:30 in the afternoon, I was out running and sweating from 4 to 7 miles a day.
My body adapted to that regimen — but it was difficult.
Being a volunteer firefighter at the same time, wearing heavy turnout gear to fight fires in the heat and humidity of summer was also something my body and my mind had to adapt to.
You see, I found that it’s your mind that has to adapt to change just as much as your body.
I discovered that the human brain, within certain physical extremes, can overcome just about any pain.
Try running a 5K race and sprinting the final 100 yards to the finish, and you will discover your brain can overcome pain.
It seems for more than a year now, many Americans are unable — or just unwilling — to adsapt to the COVID pandemic.
Sure, it’s changed our lives.
It also has allowed us to find out — and prove to ourselves — that we can adapt.
In Nobel Prize-winning author Albert Camus’ 1947 novel “The Plague,” he tells the story from the point of view of a narrator, of bubonic plague sweeping the French Algerian city of Oran.
His novel strikes the tone that it’s not as relevant how or who starts a plague as it is how do people, health care and government respond to a deadly disease — or a lack of response.
I find it striking in that same narrative applies directly to our real-life situation with COVID today.
Adapting to a deadly disease seems a no-brainer. But then, many are simply not adapting.
History is replete with people who failed to adapt to change — were on the wrong side of history.
I love this brilliant quote from Dolly Parton: “We cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails.”
