Books — whether the physical, tactile, prop one up on your chest in bed and turn the pages type, or the electronic kind — are portals to other nations, worlds, universes and dimensions.
Books take us to exotic places, locales we may never get to visit in person, like the top of Mount Everest, the depths of the Mariana Trench, the loftiest New York City penthouses, the slums of Kolkata or the hallowed halls of Hogwarts.
In books you can become anything, doctor, lawyer, beggar or thief. Books can take us back in time to the glories and excesses of ancient Rome, to the wild times of the Old West, to the dominions of some of history’s most famous kings and queens.
Books entertain, they challenge, they inform, they amuse, they reduce us to tears. Books introduce us to fascinating characters like Holden Caulfield, Jay Gatsby, Tom Joad, Katniss Everdeen, Scout Finch, Guy Montag and Winston Smith, as well as two boys known only as Ralph and Piggy.
Books also are, it seems these days, lightning rods for controversy.
We have just completed Banned Books Week, a period set aside to celebrate the freedom to read. According a report issued by the group PEN America, which advocates for freedom of expression, more than 1,600 book titles were banned in U.S. schools during the 2021-2022 school year.
The American Library Association reports that groups challenging books in schools often focus on young adult books involving race, gender and sexual identity.
Texas, PEN American reports, is first among states with the most book bans, between 751 and 1000. Oklahoma, according to the reports, enacted 26 to 50 bans.
I must admit I have never read any of the books that are among the most banned these days, titles like “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” by Maia Kobabe, a book about what it means to be nonbinary and asexual, or “Lawn Boy,” by Jonathan Evison, about a young Mexican-American who has faced hardship since childhood and is going through a phase of self-discovery.
My taste runs more to more highbrow fare, like murder mysteries, spy thrillers and science-fiction space operas. I have, however, read some of the older, classic works that have been the subjects of challenges and/or outright bans — books like “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Lord of the Flies,” and “Fahrenheit 451.” Those books used to be required reading in many schools.
Granted, not all books are fitting for classroom settings. A study of the “50 Shades of Grey,” series, for instance, would be totally inappropriate. But public libraries should not be banning books. Books considered too sexual in nature should be restricted to those who are of age, say 18 and over, but not banned altogether.
Many banned books deal with LGBTQ+ subject matter, but some, like “Out of Darkness,” which chronicles the love affair between a teenage Mexican-American girl and an African-American teen in 1930s Texas, explore issues of racism, classism and segregation. Then there’s “The Hate U Give,” by Angie Thomas, which follows 16-year-old Starr Carter, a young African-American who lives in a poor neighborhood but attends a fancy suburban prep school. Her world is shattered when she witnesses the fatal shooting of her unarmed friend Khalil by a police officer during a routine traffic stop.
Uncomfortable, sure. Cringe-worthy at times, you bet. Thought-provoking, undoubtedly. Easy, light reading, not a chance.
Books contain stories. Good stories, bad stories, sad stories, happy stories, true stories, fantasy stories, and a mixture of all those elements.
Don’t want to read a book? Then don’t. And don’t let your children read it either, if you so choose. But don’t make it harder, or downright impossible, for someone else to read it.
Author Salman Rushdie, whose execution was ordered by the Iranian government after the publication of his book “The Satanic Verses,” once said, “A book is a version of the world. If you do not like it, ignore it; or offer your own version in return.”
Rushdie is still recovering after being stabbed repeatedly just before giving a lecture last month at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y. The original fatwa, or formal ruling from the Iranian government putting a price on his head, was issued in 1989. That’s a long time to hate someone just because of something they have written.
Now if you’ll excuse me, I hear a book calling my name. Or is that my bride?
