COLUMN: Big Tech: Ministry of propaganda

Once hailed as an "information superhighway" in the early days of the budding online world, today's Big Tech (i.e. Facebook, Twitter, Google, YouTube) has instead turned it into a narrow, one-way path. Woe to those wishing to take a different route.
Big Tech's ability to shut down opposing views was demonstrated again when they conspired to block and/or remove from their platforms any links or the actual video itself of a COVID-19-related presentation by America's Frontline Doctors, founded by Dr. Simone Gold, a board certified physician. The group was introduced Tuesday on the steps of the United States Supreme Court by Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C.
Several physicians spoke during the live feed about their experiences dealing with and treating patients related to COVID-19. Mostly, they wanted to refute the narrative about treatment protocols and discussed the harm being done to people during the lockdown.
One physician spoke about the psychological impact of people feeling isolated during the lockdowns. He referenced significant upticks in suicide prevention hotline calls.
But the main issue was the use of the relatively inexpensive prescription drug hydroxychloroquine in combination with antibiotics and zinc to treat coronavirus. It was presented that success has been experienced by these physicians in prescribing this drug. That seemed to be the tipping point.
Such talk goes against the grain. We are constantly being told such a regimen is not beneficial. Big Tech leaped into action once the video began to go viral.
Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said: "We've removed this video for sharing false information about cures and treatments for COVID-19." Twitter pulled down a live periscope feed warning that posting or sharing the video was "violating the policy or spreading harmful information related to COVID-19." YouTube pulled the video after it had accumulated 80,000 views.
Now, you may want to look up some information about the group that was making the presentation and the logical place to start would be their official website. Forget it. Their website went dark when Squarespace shut it down for "activity that's false, fraudulent, inaccurate or deceiving."
It's clear Big Tech will not tolerate dissent and is quite comfortable using Draconian tactics to keep certain information from being disseminated.
Could those doctors be wrong? Maybe, but to not allow people to hear their voices and concerns, to the point of shutting them out of what is today's necessary avenues to get information out, should shake every American to their core. One would expect such tyrannical behavior in communist China or Stalin's Soviet Union. More concerning is how so many feel quite comfortable in this kind of propagandist behavior.
Efforts to discredit the doctors immediately began, with particular attention given to the group's most passionate speaker at the event, Dr. Stella Immanuel, who claims to have successfully treated 350 coronavirus patients with no deaths. Admittedly, she has some odd personal beliefs, but instead of working to determine if her medical claims were true, the mob went into personal attack mode.
Now, some of the great medical discoveries and advancements have been achieved by those considered downright odd. Louis Pasteur was considered a crackpot, but his research led to vaccines for anthrax, cholera, tuberculosis and smallpox. He also developed a rabies vaccine.
Nobody is saying Dr. Immanuel is the next Louis Pasteur, but other credible physicians have also recently extolled the positive findings of using hyrdroxychloroquine.
Writing at Newsweek.com on July 23 ("The key to defeating COVID-19 already exists we need to start using it."), Harvey A. Risch, M.D., Ph.D, a professor of epidemiology at Yale School of Public Health, postulated that "tens of thousands of patients with COVID-19 are dying unnecessarily." He went on to write that when administered early in the onset of the illness that hydroxychloroquine in combination with other antibiotics and zinc supplement was highly effective.
Dr. Risch also published an article in the American Journal of Epidemiology that analyzed five studies that showed the "clear-cut" benefit of such a treatment regimen.
He is not alone.
George C. Fareed, M.D., a Harvard-educated California-based family medicine practitioner, has been prescribing a similar treatment regimen with success. As reported in the July 13 issue of The Desert Review, he wrote a letter to President Trump and the coronavirus task force, noting not only has he experienced success in treatment, but also in the prophylactic use of the drug among his staff. "None of us have contracted the disease despite our high exposure to COVID patients nor have we experienced side-effects," he wrote.
Are Drs. Risch and Fareed promulgating false information? Their studies and personal experience seems to back up their assertions.
We hear the phrase "settled science" used in shutting down debate. Such a notion is preposterous because science is never settled. If it was, we would not be hearing of new advances almost daily. One suspects Louis Pasteur also heard similar statements.
Americans deserve to hear all sides and opinions and not be subjected to forced indoctrination by Big Tech denying access to information.
Ruthenberg is a multiple award-winning columnist and writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Contact him at daver@enidnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.