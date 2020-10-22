As Election Day draws closer, Big Tech is no longer even attempting to hide its bias as it goes all out in suppressing any negative Biden news, while giving a free pass to Trump bashing.
For anyone who had any remaining doubt, Twitter and Facebook confirmed it last week. Both took extreme steps to prevent people from seeing the New York Post’s explosive story on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.
After the Post, the nation’s fourth-largest newspaper, published a story that, according to the Post, showed emails between Hunter and Ukranian energy company Burisma that not only appeared to confirm the Vice President’s son’s questionable relationship with the company, but appeared to refute Joe Biden’s claim that he had never met with anybody from Burisma in connection to Hunter’s employment, Twitter and Facebook sprang into action.
Twitter promptly suspended the newspaper’s account (which remains suspended until it removes its tweets referencing its blockbuster story) and Facebook announced it was reducing the reach of posts about the story. Twitter simply blocked any and all such tweets or retweets.
The initial claim by Twitter was that it didn’t want to disseminate information that was obtained through hacking. The Post reported the emails came from a laptop that Hunter Biden dropped off for repairs and then never claimed. It also reportedly contained some disturbing photos of Hunter.
It was, to say the least, a laughable rationale by Twitter.
Twitter has never shied anyway from any story that shines a negative light on Trump, notably having no issue with the New York Times’ story about it obtaining Trump’s tax returns (which turned out to be a completed dud). It’s presumed the returns were certainly not obtained through official and legitimate means, in other words it would fit the definition of hacking in today’s parlance.
Then, of course, we heard from the usual suspects that the information divulged by the newspaper was part of a Russian disinformation campaign. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe stated emphatically this week that the laptop and its emails were “not part of some Russian disinformation campaign.”
However, none of this should not come as a surprise. A recent study by Media Research Center confirmed Twitter and Facebook’s overwhelming bias.
MRC’s Techwatch reviewed social media posts from Trump’s and Biden’s election accounts between May 2018 and Oct. 16, 2020, and found Trump and his campaign had been censored 65 times. How many times for Biden? Zero. The vast majority coming from Twitter per MRC analysts Corinne Weaver and Alec Schemmel.
Big Tech also has notoriously gone all-in on suppressing any information related to COVID-19 that goes against its point of view.
Twitter has long targeted Dr. Simone Gold, who has assembled practicing physicians who report having treated COVID-19 patients successfully with the drug hydroxychloroquine, Now, YouTube has done likewise, completely removing her “White Coat Summit” video, labeling it as “spam, deceptive practices and scams.”
YouTube, like Twitter and Facebook, doesn’t believe you have the right to hear or read differing points of view or news that may make you question their accepted orthodoxy.
Just this week, Twitter issued a rather cryptic notice to its users.
“To make high quality information around the 2020 U.S. elections more accessible, we’re adding context to Trends and only displaying Trends with added context in the For You tab,” it notified users.
The obvious question is, who is the arbiter of what is “high quality” and what is the threshold for a tweet or retweet to reach such an exalted level? Well, we pretty much know. In other words, Twitter is going all out to control what information its users are allowed to see.
All of this should deeply trouble anybody. We have Big Tech controlling the most popular platforms, many of which sadly are primary news sources for too many people, in such a way as to intentionally keep people informed only up to the point it deems acceptable. Communist China could not possibly be more proud.
These were once considered to be platforms for the free exchange of ideas. It was up to users to decide what was useful and not useful information. I have frequently pointed out when posts, even pro-Trump posts, contain false information that show up on my timeline or even from friends’ posts. That’s how it should work.
But Big Tech doesn’t trust you to make up your own mind, so it now tells you what it wants you to believe or simply removes content it disagrees with.
They now act as publishers, no longer merely as platforms.
Twitter’s recent actions have drawn the ire of some members of Congress and it executives are being threatened with subpoenas to testify and explain their actions. But does anybody seriously think such a forum is going to have any impact? Big Tech continues to operate with impunity in such a manner and there is no reason to believe it won’t continue to do so for the foreseeable future.
After all, it has an election to influence and it has the resources.
Ruthenberg is a multiple award-winning columnist and writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Contact him at daver@enidnews.com.
