Protestors have been on the march across the country in recent days, calling upon government officials to lift stay-at-home orders issued as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to begin reopening America’s economy.
They have marched from Cape Cod to Colorado, from Nevada to Virginia, calling for governors to ease the restrictions implemented in an attempt to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Kate Dalley, a conservative talk radio host in St. George, Utah, questions the seriousness of COVID-19.
“Why ruin our lives to keep us safe,” she said on her Facebook livestream. “Give me a three-day virus, I’m totally cool with that, just don’t ruin my life to do it.”
A protest in Las Vegas, reported the Laughlin (Nev.) Times, featured this exchange between leaders of the rally and protesters, “Who here is afraid of getting sick?” a speaker yelled. “Not me,” the crowd replied.
In Orlando, Fla., an unnamed protester told the Orlando Sentinel, “I feel like the health risk is very overblown and the economic impact is doing more damage to more people.”
Tim Wickard, the owner of a contracting business in Cumberland County, Pa., told the York (Pa.) Dispatch, “I get it, I get it. I’ll feel miserable for a couple days. It wouldn’t be the first time, It wouldn’t be the last.”
Or would it?
I know a lady who started out having a cough, a fever and a headache. Her symptoms persisted for three days, so she went to her physician, who tested her for the flu. That test turned out negative, and the doctor told her she had bronchitis, prescribed some medicine and sent her home.
But she wasn’t getting better. In fact, she was getting worse. Days later she drove herself to the hospital, where she was admitted and tested for COVID-19. A couple of days after that that test came back positive, so she was placed on a ventilator and put into a medically induced coma.
The prognosis was good for a time. At one point her ventilator was set at 45%, meaning she was primarily breathing on her own. But by the next day she took a turn for the worse. Her body began filling with fluid and her breathing again became labored, requiring her ventilator to be turned up to 85%, and then 100%.
At one point her family was told by a hospital employee she had died. That turned out to be in error. Subsequently, the hospital allowed two family members to visit, but only if they were fully gowned and masked, and only for three minutes. Otherwise, all they could do was hold a vigil sitting in lawn chairs outside her window in the hospital parking lot.
Not long thereafter she was flown by helicopter from the Ponca City hospital to one in Midwest City. As she was loaded into the helicopter, her family members could only watch from across the street.
She made the trip well and underwent more aggressive treatment in the new hospital. At one point she was approved to receive plasma from a donor who had survived the virus.
A number of people were praying for her. Facebook lit up with prayers and messages of support. A group prayer gathering was planned for this past Monday afternoon at a local park.
But just hours before the prayer vigil was to begin, she lost her fight with COVID-19, after spending nearly three weeks in a coma on a ventilator. So much for that three-day virus.
She was one of 21 Oklahomans reported to have died from the virus on April 20. That raised the state’s total death toll to 164. By this writing, that figure had climbed to 170.
That is 170 new graves. That is 170 families left to mourn. That is 170 Oklahomans who took their last breath, not surrounded by loving family and friends, not being held and comforted by those who cared about them the most, but alone, save for the nurses and doctors caring for them.
Think about that when protesters call for governors to reopen their states. The curve in Oklahoma is not flattening; in fact, the rate of new cases of those diagnosed with the novel coronavirus is on the upswing.
If you contract the virus, you might well come through it just suffering mild symptoms, or they might be worse and you might survive it anyway. Or you could die. Or you could survive it, but could pass it on to a loved one who could die.
Do you need a haircut or your nails done that badly? Do you need to stock up on TP or crafting supplies that urgently? Do you just have to have a meal at a restaurant again that desperately?
This is not the flu. We have a vaccine against the flu, and even that kills tens of thousands of Americans each year. As of this writing, more than 40,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, with more deaths sure to come.
Each one of those numbers represents a life, a person who was loved by someone, usually many someones.
We’re all tired of being cooped up at home, at not being able to do the things we used to do, the things we want to do. But is going back to the way things were before the pandemic worth the lives that will be lost if we reopen our city, state and nation too soon?
Is it worth risking your life or those of your family members?
Not as far as I’m concerned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.