Last time I spoke about being patient. The Lord continues to center my thoughts on this, so here is part two of this so-called sermon series. …
I’m having a tough time being patient. I know scripture says love is patient, but that’s really hard to put into practice! I live in an impatient world, and I guess you can say I’ve gradually let myself assimilate to the fast-paced, immediate gratification lifestyle.
As Christians, we’re not supposed to do that.
The Lord tells us in His Word that we are to slow down, be still, and wait on Him.
Am I speaking to anyone other than myself?
So what does “wait on the Lord” really mean?
The word “wait” means “to look for, to hope, to expect.” We are to actively wait on the Lord.
By waiting on Him, we are:
Setting our mind on the things of God, not the things of the world. (Colossians 3:2)
Filling our minds with His truths, His character. Remembering who He is and what He promises us.
Expecting Him to renew our strength. As eagles depend on the air drafts to soar, we can depend on God to lift us up and keep us going even when we feel like all our will and energy is gone. (Isaiah 40:31)
When we don’t wait on the Lord, we are fretting, dwelling on “what if?” and stressing out.
As mentioned in my last column, that leads to folly.
God clearly commands us to be still and focus on Him. (Psalm 46:10, Psalm 37:7)
Again, am I speaking to anyone besides me?
I know I’m where I’m at in this particular season of my life because the Lord is using this to teach me how to slow down, be still, and wait on Him.
I’ve been “on the go” a majority of my years. I obviously have great difficulty being still.
So what does it mean to “be still?”
The word “still” means “to sink down, to relax, to let go of.” We are to actively remember the Prince of Peace is still in control even when life seems to be spinning wildly out of control.
By being still in the Lord, we are:
Letting go of anxiety and fear. (Philippians 4:6)
Acknowledging He has our best interests in mind, plans He will accomplish in His timeframe, not ours, and His ways are better than ours. (Jeremiah 29:11, Isaiah 55:9)
Resting in Him, finding peace and hope in the quiet. (Psalm 62:5, Lamentations 3:24-26)
Allowing Him to protect us, shield us and fight on our behalf. (Isaiah 41:10-13, Psalm 91, Exodus 14:14)
Remember how the disciples got caught in the middle of a storm while they were on the boat? They freaked out, afraid they were about to die, even though Jesus was with them. He commanded the wind and waves to “be still” and then turned to His friends, asking them why would they even question their safety and well-being when He was right there in the boat.
In the middle of our personal storms, Jesus is still there, so why do we freak out?
Because we’ve not intentionally taken the time to be still in Him, wait on Him, or focus on Him. We let everything else take priority.
I’m the guiltiest of all — I let circumstances take my focus off Him and I forget to carve out even a few minutes to spend in His Word or in daily prayer.
My point is, we need to remember God is our strength and at work in the midst of our struggles. We have to be patient, be still, let go and let Him deal with what’s happening.
Essentially the Lord is saying: “You have nothing to fear or worry about when I am with you. Step back, sit down, be quiet, and don’t try to do My job for Me. I will fight your battles. I will provide for you. I will keep you. Just trust Me.”
