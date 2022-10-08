By David Christy
Enid News & Eagle
Language is an especially curious gift we possess.
It’s just something that came out of our mouths, from before the time we even knew we were using it — from what we learned from our parents.
I sure can’t remember anything before that day my mom first left me at Waukomis Grade School all those years ago, to begin honing the language I use to speak with on a daily basis — the language I use to write this column each week.
Of course, individual words make up any language, and as we string them together in sentences, it is our desire — at least for most of us — to convey some message, some point or description.
Language gives us an array of words to get us through an average day.
So, what if every sentence or incomplete thought that came out of our mouths was jumbled?
Incomplete, thought what was of came that mouths jumbled or so sentence every our out if?
That’s the same sentence before the last sentence, but then jumbled.
Can’t understand it, can you?
Me either.
That’s language, getting a certain word — the right word — into the right order to convey what you are thinking at the time.
Not an easy chore that.
That’s why we go to school in the first place.
Otherwise … well, I don’t want to think about otherwise. Language just pops out of our mouths.
I went looking for words in the English language we no longer use, because the many generations of people that came long before us at one time or another used these words, and I wanted to see for myself why we don’t use them anymore.
The first word I found was crapulous — caused by or showing the effects of alcohol.
You just don’t hear anymore in some bar or restaurant these days, some guy with a grizzled beard and a flannel shirt, with forearms that look like a wrist wrestling champion say, “That guy over there at the end of the bar is crapulous.”
It also can mean you’ve eaten way too much food, and are now feeling crapulous.
I like that one better, because I know for a fact I feel crapulous every Thanksgiving after that 10-course meal I cram in my mouth every fourth Thursday in November.
I always feel crapulous — crappy, if you will.
I can’t really see why we no longer use that word in the English language.
Maybe we should, but we have so many others to take its place like three sheets to the wind, gassed, loaded, soused, stuffed or bursting.
We made up other English words to take the place of crapulous, and just let that word die a sad death.
When I first read that word I thought in my mind it was to have a crappy day, and that state of mind begs to have it’s own word, doesn’t it?
I’m starting to sound a little too much like George Carlin.
Found a website that asks if certain words in our language we no longer use deserve another chance.
You be the judge.
How about the word brabble, which means to bicker too much.
See, there is a word out there for which husbands and wives, boyfriends and girlfriends, parents and children do every day — but we let it slip from our vocabulary for whatever reason.
How about the no-longer-used word cockalorum?
It means a braggart, or a person with an overly high opinion of him or herself.
I kinda like that word. It certainly could be used for any number of today’s politicians and celebrities.
I like it and may reintroduce it from time to time, just to get people I’m talking with to scurry off and find a Thesaurus.
You know, that thing we used to keep somewhere in a desk drawer, before the internet and Google search.
How about the adjective beef-witted.
Oh, I like this one we no longer use.
It means slow-witted, implying a heavy, ox-like intellect.
I certainly think I’ve come across this in a few people before, but didn’t realize there was a term for it.
Well, there is in my mind now.
I discovered the word fudgel, which is a verb for a person pretending to work, when they are really goofing off.
Yes, we’ve all been there. Yes, we’ve all seen it happening before our very eyes.
My final word submission is growlery, a noun created by Charles Dickens meaning a place where you can retreat from the world when you’re in a bad mood.
Oh man, this just has to be added to my vocabulary.
Unless you are a person who smiles every hour of every day, even in your sleep … you’ve been to that growlery.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.