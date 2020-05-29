Those who know me personally know I’m a go-getter. I like to be and do many things, sometimes at the same time.
It’s simply not in my nature to sit still and be patient. Especially now.
I believe in long-term planning and jumpstarting those plans into motion.
Having joined the ranks of the unemployed three weeks ago, I am befuddled about this concept of not having a regular schedule.
It is so foreign, not only because I’m not reporting in to work every day, but because I have no income, no health insurance and no sense of earthly security.
All the while I’m clearly hearing the Lord whisper: Be patient and wait on Me.
You know how hard that is for a type-A personality?
The waiting and not knowing what is ahead is supremely difficult for me.
Inquiring minds want to know, you know?
As I stated in my last column, this is what I do know:
Psalm 139:16 says God knew me before I was born and knew what was ahead for my life. He was not caught off guard or thrown for a loop when I was let go from this particular position.
In fact, according to Jeremiah 29:11, He has a plan and a purpose for me; I need only to trust and obey Him. He sees the bigger picture.
And just because certain circumstances seem like barriers, the Lord can make open doors. Genesis 50:20 says what man tries to plot for evil, the Lord constructs for good.
This is reinforced in Psalm 37:7 and Exodus 14:14: “Be still before the Lord and wait patiently for Him; do not fret when people succeed in their ways, when they carry out their wicked schemes. … The Lord will fight for you; you need only to be still.”
In His time, all will be revealed as to what is the next step in my journey. Until then, He asks me to:
• Be strong (Galatians 6:9, 2 Chronicles 15:7, Joshua 1:9)
• Stress about nothing and pray about everything (Philippians 4:6)
• Keep crying out to Him, because He hears me (Psalm 40:1)
• Wait on Him (Isaiah 40:31, Psalm 27:14, Romans 8:25)
Steven Curtis Chapman’s “Speechless” album in 1999 featured “Be Still and Know”:
“Be still and know that He is God/Be still and know that He is faithful/Consider all that He has done/Stand in awe and be amazed/And know that He will never change/Be still”
