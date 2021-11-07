Have you ever heard someone say, “Careful, you’re getting on my last nerve?”
That is apparently where our society is today.
People are getting ruder, it seems, by the hour.
Ryan, 21, is an employee at a restaurant and bar in Brick, N.J. One day recently Ryan tried to take menus from a couple of female customers. He thought they were finished with them. Apparently they weren’t.
The women told their server that Ryan was rushing them and perhaps should no longer be employed by the restaurant. Ryan’s mother stopped by the women’s table and apologized on behalf of her son, who, incidentally, is on the autism spectrum.
One woman replied, “Am I supposed to feel bad now because your son is autistic?”
“All Ryan could concentrate on was that two women didn’t like him, and that just shows you how sweet and sincere the kid is,” Mort Nase, owner of the Windward Tavern, told New Jersey radio station 101.5. Nase has asked the women not to return to his establishment.
A restaurant in Orleans, Mass., was having computer problems not long ago, resulting in diners having to wait more than 40 minutes for a table. A group of customers took their frustrations out on the staff. When their food was finally brought to the table they asked for it to be boxed up. They then dumped their meals on the ground in front of the restaurant.
Another Massachusetts eatery closed for a day to give its employees a break from rude customers. A post on the Facebook page of the restaurant Apt Cape Cod, said some customers were “swearing at us, threatening to sue, arguing and yelling at my staff, making team members cry.”
In September, a woman pulled a gun on a server at a fast food restaurant in Philadelphia when the staff asked her to place her order online.
And it is not just restaurant employees who are suffering the slings and arrows of outrageous behavior.
Earlier this fall, a mother in Connecticut was investigated for slapping an elementary school bus driver because the bus was late due to a shortage of drivers.
Just this week, a principal at a Boston-area school was beaten unconscious by a student in front of other students and parents. The student’s mother had allegedly threatened the principal the night before.
What the heck is going on? Is it the pandemic, or simply an epidemic of bad manners.
“During COVID, there has been an increase in anxiety, a reported increase in depression and an increased demand for mental health services. Half the people fear COVID. Half the people fear being controlled,” psychologist Bernard Golden told Time Magazine.
Many people are upset that life has yet to return to “normal,” if it ever will. Those returning to restaurants and stores after being locked down for so long find shortages of goods and staffing at their favorite establishments.
Then there are mask mandates still in place in some locales. When a restaurant server says you must put on a mask or you must leave, many people express their frustration.
Some blame the generally crude tenor of public discourse, as well as the anonymity of the internet, for the change in people’s behavior.
“We don’t filter ourselves as much as we used to,” Golden told Time. “On the internet, people feel like they can say anything. They no longer guard themselves.”
So what are we to do? Stop, take a deep breath and stifle yourself.
And celebrate World Kindness Day, which is this coming Saturday.
World Kindness Day did not stem from the pandemic, in fact it has been around since 1998. Since its inception it has spread to 28 countries.
To celebrate World Kindness Day, organizers urge us to hold a door for someone, smile at a stranger, offer someone a compliment, pick up litter and put it in a trash can, send a kind card or note to a friend, call someone you haven’t talked to in a while, offer to help someone with their errands, surprise a friend with a gift, pay for a stranger’s meal or hug someone (though you’d better ask their permission first, lest you wind up on the TV news).
In other words, simply be kind. And it doesn’t only have to be on World Kindness Day. These are simple acts we could practice any day of the year.
We need to get over ourselves, realize we’re all in this mess together and accept the fact fighting among ourselves only makes the situation worse.
OK, I’ll start. You look wonderful today. I know I can’t see you and you might be sitting in your bathrobe with milk from your cereal running down your chin, but it’s the thought that counts.
