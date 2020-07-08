Column: As I lay dying

“That’s what they mean by the love that passeth understanding: that pride, that furious desire to hide that abject nakedness which we bring here with us . . . carry stubbornly and furiously with us into the earth again.” ~ From the novel “As I Lay Dying,” by William Faulkner
This is not a history column like history in the far off, it’s about in the now, as in 15 seconds ago. As each minute in our lives passes, it becomes history, no matter how mundane and inconsequential.
But sometimes, it can be most consequential.
I missed my first day of work in 18 years now at the News & Eagle because of an illness.
Now, I can count on one hand the days I’ve missed in the past 30 years or so while working as a journalist. I don’t get sick, and when I do it’s mild.
Now that’s probably because I like to say I caught everything but polio when I was growing up.
I accumulated enough antibodies to keep me free from serious illness — save the incurable and maddening common cold — to keep safe all these years.
That ended Friday last.
I do not recommend becoming ill during a pandemic.
It is an eye-opener, and an unsettling proposition, to put it mildly.
To make a long story short, this is the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, of which the United States has now become — and has been for some time now — the epicenter for the sometimes mild, sometimes debilitating, sometimes deadly disease.
So, what happens when you just get pneumonia in the midst of all our testing for a novel virus that will take years to fully understand?
I got the chills, I got a fever, I felt Saturday like I was dying, with every muscle and joint in my body hurting like nothing I can remember from my early years.
Fortunately, my quick trip to Saints ER, a diagnosis and a five-day course of an antibiotic, an over-the-counter fever/pain reducer and I’m as good as new as I write these words.
Actually, I was as good as new on Tuesday of this week — just three days after starting that wonder drug we know as Azithromycin.
I call it a wonder drug, because prior to World War II, people regularly died from pneumonia.
I mean by the thousands. There was no general use of what we now know of as penicillin — the mold that Alexander Fleming discovered in 1929 that killed bacteria in an experiment he was working on.
By World War II, drug companies became interested in his discovery and began making penicillin for commercial use.
During the war, it was widely used in treating soldiers, curing both battlefield wounds from infections, and in particular, during pneumonia.
By the late 1940s, this new wonder drug as it soon was known, was widely accessible for treatment of bacterial infections in the general public.
Today, we take the use of antibiotics to treat pneumonia for granted, because it’s been around and we don’t have the staggering death toll it used to take on populations the world over.
Even today, with our advanced health care system, 50,000 people still die of pneumonia each year.
So, what did medicine do to treat pneumonia before the advent of penicillin?
Well, as late as 1942, the 14th edition of “Principles and Practice of Medicine,” the historically preeminent textbook of internal medicine used by physicians and taught to medical students, one of the treatments for pneumonia as late as the 1940s was bloodletting.
For over 3,000 years, dating fully 1,000 years before Christ, blood, leeches and knives were part of the medical treatment of just about everything.
Bloodletting was the first-line treatment before all others.
The medical person would open a vein with a lancet or sharpened piece of wood, causing blood to flow out and into a waiting receptacle.
Or leeches were used in place of crude instruments.
The practice originated in ancient Greece, and it was believed at the time all illnesses stemmed from an overabundance of blood.
Yeah, I know, it’s a miracle anyone survived to 2020.
Oddly, on Saturday, when I felt sooooo bad, the Faulkner novel “As I Lay Dying” shot through my head.
Not so much the story from what now is considered one of the finest novels of the 20th century, but just the words — as I lay dying.
That’s why I used them in this column title.
I really felt like dying.
Oh, not really, but I sure felt awful — the pain all over my body was very, very real, and unabating.
I mean, I kept it at bay with ibuprofen and Tylenol, but just barely.
It is scary to get sick in the age of coronavirus.
I feel moderately certain that is what all this eventually will come to be known.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog