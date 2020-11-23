Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.