By Jake Krumwiede
An artifact is a term we use in the industry for physical objects that have a cultural or historical significance. But, the term has a way of making those pieces sound ancient. Distant. Out of touch.
It’s like they are of a time that is so far removed from the present that the connection between them and us is no longer cohesive. History is funny that way.
Heck, time is funny that way. But, in some ways, so much of what makes up the artifact collection in a museum like the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center are pieces where the connection is much closer to our lives today.
It is history so close, we can almost reach out and touch it.
If you weren’t aware, the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary. On a bright, cool, day on April 1, 2011, the newly created Heritage Center was opened to the public for the first time. Governor Mary Fallin declared it “Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center Day.” Speakers at the dedication included Todd Lamb, former governor George Nigh, Lew Ward, and others.
There were a few hundred people who were in attendance that day. Without a doubt, the corner of 4th Street and Owen K. Garriott was the place to be on April 1, 2011.
In some form or fashion, there had been a museum here in Enid that has told the stories of the history of the Cherokee Outlet since 1964.
Back then, it was called the “Museum of the Cherokee Strip.” But, the Oklahoma Historical Society, and the people of Enid had a vision for something much bigger.
In its earliest form, work began as early as 2004. The opening of the Heritage Center in 2011 was the culmination of a lot of hard work and big-picture vision that had been happening behind the scenes for years.
At the Heritage Center, we have held on to some artifacts from those years. The dedication of “The Homesteaders” statue by Harold T. Holden, and the official groundbreaking ceremony for the Heritage Center happened on September 16, 2007. Construction on the new building would begin in 2008.
In the photograph provided are two very simple pieces: a “photo-op” hardhat from the construction period and a jar of dirt that was turned over during the ground breaking ceremony.
Artifacts in museums are a lot of things. They are representative of a moment in time. They show us how people lived. They show us what people found to be important.
More importantly, they help tell a story. Though I was not there when it happened, any time I see this jar of red dirt and the hardhat sitting on a shelf in our curator’s office, I think about all the work it took for us to get here.
These artifacts from those moments, and the building that now envelopes me as I write this column, tell me that people care about our shared history. They tell me that this Heritage Center was built by a community FOR a community. And, it tells me that what was happening at the time was momentous ... so much so that we held on to some keepsakes from that point in time.
As we continue to celebrate our 10-year anniversary throughout the rest of this year, I think back to those people that wore these hardhats. I think of all of those who did the hard work to ensure that future generations can continue to learn the lessons of history.
And, for me personally, every time I see artifacts like these, I am challenged to do the work that is necessary to continue to make this place something better than it was before, just like the owners of these hardhats did before me.
The days are getting longer, and there is work to be done. Come and find me at the Heritage Center, and find out how you can help.
Krumwiede is executive director of the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center.
