I know it has been more than two months since we’ve met last.
I apologize. The Lord has been moving in a mighty way in my life, and I finally now have a chance to tell you about it.
Two months ago almost to today, my entire world went upside down. I suddenly had an emergent medical condition that required major surgery immediately. I kidded with the surgeon that morning that surely he was playing an April Fools’ joke on me.
He wasn’t. It was quite serious. Serious enough that it required my husband’s consent while I was under anesthesia.
I became an overnight hospital guest for the first time in my life.
And for several days and nights before and after the surgery, I endured the most harrowing experience I had ever had. I had never vomited that much in all my years, and I pleaded that the Lord just go ahead and take me home.
Eventually it passed, but recovery was going to be long and hard. My body would need time to adjust to the extremely intense trauma I had underwent.
I couldn’t hardly get out of bed, much less go anywhere other than the recliner or couch. I couldn’t drive and I wasn’t allowed to lift anything over a gallon of milk. I didn’t have the energy to do much of anything, nor did I have the mindset to want to. Above all, I wouldn’t be allowed to return to work for at least six weeks or more, meaning I wouldn’t be drawing a paycheck that entire time either.
As I laid in that hospital bed in the dark all alone, weak and wondering what else could possibly happen, the Lord spoke to me in a still, small voice.
He asked me if I trusted Him.
Did I trust Him? When had I not trusted Him? I thought.
Now that He had my undivided attention and had me right where He wanted me, the Lord began to reveal to me His plan for my life.
He reminded me about all the jobs I had worked over the span of the past 20 years, how I had met many people who would become friends and mentors, how I had learned new skills, and how I had gotten networked with various organizations. He then said, “That was all part of the plan. You’re fully equipped to go forth now.”
I was a little stunned and asked what I was being equipped for.
The response? To go forth and do women’s ministry full time.
For those who are new to Just Hold On or aren’t familiar with me personally, a quick study on me — I’m a preacher’s kid who knew her calling in the sixth grade was to go into mission work. At the time I figured that meant be a missionary to Africa. The Lord quickly schooled me on that in college and instructed me to do missions at home in my own neighborhoods (like Vacation Bible School and inner city services) rather than abroad. As I got older, I zoned in on ministering to the women around me, whether it be through scrapbooking, Bible study, or advocating for the abused and neglected.
Fast forward to that day I thought I was alone in the dark — the Lord commanded me to be strong and courageous (my life verse is Joshua 1:9) and go forth in building up Christian women throughout northwest Oklahoma by bringing them hope and encouragement through a variety of activities and events meant to stoke a renewal and/or restoration of their faith.
Through the Flames Ministries was born that day in the hospital.
Rising from the ashes of my old way of life came forth a new purpose, a new fire, a new way of life for me in the future.
Despite the fact it’s a little scary to venture into the unknown, I’m reminded of what God asked Abram to do in the book of Genesis 12 (and I’m paraphrasing here): Pack up everything you own and leave behind everything you know to go where I tell you to go. I’m not going to tell you where you’re going or when you’ll get there. But if you trust Me, I will bless you and give you more than you can ever imagine.
Corrie ten Boom, the famous Christian author who overcame imprisonment and heartache and remained steadfast in her faith to her dying day, once said, “Never be afraid to trust an unknown future to a known God.”
Just hold on, my dear friends, because I think life is about to get very exciting as the Lord continues to move in my mine and quite possibly yours!
