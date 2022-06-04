You wouldn’t think something as simple as my car’s sun visor would spawn a column.
I was driving east on Randolph this week, into the morning sun, which always seems a challenge this time of year, when something struck me.
We really do take the sun — and many other things in our lives — for granted.
Now I’m certain scientists and physicians and astronomers and a few others don’t, but average people do.
It’s our thing.
I’ve written many times before today about the three things people require to exist on a functioning, above-the-ground level in life: water to drink, air to breathe and food to eat.
But guess what? Without the sun — and probably a few other things we don’t really think about — we wouldn’t be here either. No sun and Earth would be a cold, dead rock in space, like so many other spheres out there.
I needed that car sun visor early this week to shield my eyes from the sun, or I might have crashed into on oncoming vehicle, and landed in a ditch up against a light pole. The sun visor is a very simple invention to help us cope with the brilliant light the sun gives us most days.
We hop in our vehicles, head into the day’s sun — if it’s not cloudy of course — and automatically flip down the sun visor and don’t think anything of it.
Over the years, a whole industry of innovation has been created just to deal with our sun.
So, what does the sun do, other than allow us to move about all but nine hours for every 24-hour day without need of artificial light?
Well, sunlight helps kill bacteria in the air. You know, those nasty things that like to invade our bodies at times and make us sick and even kill us.
Sunlight reduces blood pressure, it strengthens our bones and improves our sleep quality — helping us to produce vitamin D. Now, it also has the dual ability to both reduce the risk of cancer, and enhance it at the same time.
We wear more clothes — or less clothes — because of the sun.
In summer, we wear shorts and tank tops to keep us from sweltering, and in winter we wrap up to stay warm because the sun is not as intense and we might freeze.
Going outside on a sunny, warm day just makes us feel good. I’m not sure exactly why, but when it gets a bit warmish on those first spring days after a rather dreary and cold winter, it just brightens our outlook on life.
Feel-good rays, if you will.
Of course, there are also downsides with the sun. Too much sun and heat can kill you, at the same time it is helping give you life. An entire industry had to be developed to provide us with sunscreen, to keep our skin from getting too much sun and skin cancer.
Of course, that isn’t always a problem for some people, who daily work outside in the sun and don’t get skin cancer.
Hats were developed to protect our heads from the sun, and probably were mankind’s first attempt at portable sun visors for individual people before there were cars and trucks.
I know, I have to wear a hat or cap or a visor when I go outside the house, or I can’t see. It’s just something I don’t think about, I automatically do.
Too much unprotected exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet UV rays can cause skin damage, eye damage, mess with our immune systems by suppressing them and of course, dreaded skin cancer.
Over the decades of my life — and I’m sure for the vast majority of you out there over the years — you’ve used and broken and lost more than a fair share of sunglasses to protect your eyes.
In fact, I would like to have back all the money I’ve spent on sunglasses, which seem to end up in the trash because they broke or the lenses were scratched so badly they ended up in an inglorious end.
Anyone relate to that?
In fact, I broke two pair just last week. They were holdovers from at least two years ago when I bought them.
Truth be told, I’m sure I have at least a half dozen pairs of sunglasses stashed away around the house, or in my car, or in a drawer at work that I can access. It’s another of those industries man has developed to cope with the sun — and co-exist.
So, for us, the sun is one of those dreaded double-edged swords we’ve heard about all of our lives.
We can’t always live with it, and we can’t live without it. A conundrum, isn’t it?
Anyone seen my sunglasses?
