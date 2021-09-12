The world spun on its axis, secure in its 23.4-degree inclination from the plane of its orbit around the sun, which rose in the east and another day dawned.
Only it was hardly just another day. It was Sept. 12, 2001.
Americans awoke and enjoyed that blissful moment of amnesia everyone experiences coming out of sleep, but then the memories came flooding back, memories of jets crashing, towers burning, the seat of the nation’s defense on fire, and thousands of people dying, 2,977 of them in all.
America awoke that Wednesday morning to feelings of grief, loss, disbelief and anger. We had been attacked in a way that evoked memories of Pearl Harbor.
And in a way we probably hadn’t since World War II, we came together. The predominant colors in the country in the days following Sept. 11 were red, white and blue, as Old Glory hung from flagpoles and door frames from coast to coast. In a Pew Research Center poll taken in early October of that year, 79% of Americans said they had displayed the American flag in the previous weeks.
Everyone wanted to do something to help, so many lined up at blood banks, donating some 1.5 million units of blood in the first two days after the attacks. There was so much blood donated, in fact, that centers ran out of bags in which to store it.
Americans flocked to church in the wake of 9/11. A Pew poll in November, 2001 showed 78% of Americans said the influence of religion in American life was increasing.
In the wake of 9/11 people trusted the government, 60% of Pew poll respondents expressing that feeling. People even trusted the media back then, with the Pew survey showing 69% of respondents saying the media stood up for America, while 60% said the press protected democracy.
And we wanted revenge. In a mid-September 2001 poll, 77% of Americans surveyed said they favored U.S. military action, including the use of ground forces, to retaliate against the 9/11 attacks.
In short, in the weeks following 9/11 we were a country united in grief, in anger, in a feeling of patriotic fervor.
Just look at us now, two decades later, Today, Sept. 12, 2021, we are a fractured nation, bifurcated by our deepening political divide.
On Sept. 12, 2001, we had a common enemy, al-Qaida and its leader, Osama bin Laden. Today we have a common enemy as well, but too many of us refuse to acknowledge it. This is no human foe, this is a microscopic organism that has, to date, killed roughly 200 times as many people as the 9/11 hijackers did.
And yet, rather than standing together to defeat the greatest public health threat of our lifetime, we bicker about wearing masks, we refuse to take vaccines and some even prefer to use a medication first developed to treat parasites in livestock to fend off the virus.
And on Jan. 6 of this year we watched in horror as a mob inspired by the rhetoric of the outgoing president attacked the U.S. Capitol with mayhem in its heart.
What would happen if we were struck again today, a sudden, violent attack resulting in terrible destruction and loss of life? Would we pull together, would we stand together, or would we argue and point fingers. It is comforting to think we could once again stand shoulder to shoulder in support of our great nation, and each other. But when we can’t even agree on wearing a simple mask to try and protect ourselves and others from a killer disease that shows no signs of abating, I wonder,
In his so-called “Letter to America,” written in 2002, bin Laden called out America as an immoral nation. “We call you to be a people of manners, principles, honor and purity.”
How are we doing on that front, America? You judge. We scrap over masks, we bicker over the impact of the Jan. 6 riots, we can’t even seem to agree that it is raining when we are all getting dripping wet.
We are better than this, America — a fact we have proven time and again when we have been thrown into the fire of international conflict. It’s a shame it takes a bunch of goons with bombs and box cutters to remind us just how formidable we can be when we stand shoulder to shoulder rather than toe to toe.
