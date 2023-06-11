“Do not forget to entertain strangers, for by so doing some have unwittingly entertained angels.” (Hebrews 13:2)
I want to tell you a story about a young girl, fresh out of high school. She had traveled to Oklahoma from California to visit her dad. She found a job at a truck stop in a nearby town and moved in with a relative. The work was hard, the hours long, the pay next to nothing and the truckers vulgar and inappropriate. After a few weeks, the young girl was exhausted and quit. That young 17-year-old girl was me. What followed was nothing short of a string of miracles. There are angels among us.
I then followed up on an ad I spotted in the newspaper. Interviews were at 3 p.m. at the Motor Inn. I arrived early and waited nervously for my chance to be hired. And I was. Departure was at 6 p.m. That didn’t leave me much time to pack what few things I had. Knowing full well my dad would lock me in the shanty, to keep me from going, I decided to call him instead. And he was not happy with me …
My cousin escorted me to the motel, lecturing me all the way. I assured her I would be fine and it would probably be the start to an exciting career and a rewarding experience. Just please convince my father!
The group I traveled with were about 10 in all. A man and his hugely pregnant wife headed up the team, while the rest of us were young, fresh out of high school.
For close to 4 months I sold magazines door to door. I did OK, until the dogs turned on me. It felt like every dog in the country was out to eat my lunch. We toured town after town, staying about a week in each place. Then cold weather set in and I wasn’t doing so good with the selling thing anymore. I wanted to go home.
Here’s where the story gets interesting:
Scripture teaches us in Psalm 91:11-12: God has given a command concerning us and our family. He has ordered His angels to protect us wherever we go. But, it doesn’t read anywhere we have private detectives as well. Believe me, God is true to His word. I kept my angels busy.
It seems in my hurriedness to leave on my big excursion, I neglected to call my mother and inform her of my new adventure. By that time, no one knew where I was or the name of the magazine company I worked for. You guessed it, my mother was beside herself with worry, calling everyone. She hired a private detective to find me and called my room one night in Columbus, Ohio.
“Hi Patty, are you OK? Are you coming home?” she asked. “No!” was my reply. “I really like my job.”
“Well, at least stay in touch,” she said. “I love you.” My pride wouldn’t let me say how much I wanted to go home. I wanted her to think I was successful and happy. Somehow, I think she knew otherwise.
Weeks passed. We are now in Shreveport, La., and it was my 18th birthday. I really wanted to go home. Mom called again, just to say Happy Birthday. That’s all it took. The next morning I gave my notice, called mom back and the crew left for parts unknown.
“Do you have any money, Patty?” she asked. “Oh yes mom, all I need is an airplane ticket. I’ll be fine.”
That was real smart, Patsy. The group left me sitting on my luggage, in the lobby, with not a dime to my name and no way of even getting to the airport.
Mom quickly purchased my ticket. All I had to do was get to the airport. The desk clerk was kind enough to call a taxi and helped me with my luggage. That’s when the little miracles began to happen.
Explaining to the cab driver I was broke, he informed me that the desk clerk had taken care of my fare. Upon arriving at the airport, the driver removed my luggage and slipped a $10 dollar bill in my hand. “Just in case,” he winked and smiled. Thanking him, I headed for the ticket counter.
That little white lie I told mom was beginning to worry me. Assuming I had plenty of money, mom only purchased my ticket for as far as L.A. That meant I had to get a connecting flight or take the bus to my home town. Oh my, what to do? … Once again, God showed up!
Once we were airborne, the stewardess came around with the menu. All I had was the $10 bill the cabby gave me, so “No thank you,” I said softly.
“It’s included in your ticket,” came a soft whisper from beside me. I’ll never forget her. She was an attractive woman, draped in mink and diamonds, with the kindest eyes. She was very personable and warm-hearted. “Well, maybe I am a little hungry, thank you.”
We talked all the way to L.A. She eased my mind and soothed my nerves.
As we were leaving the plane, she asked if she and her husband could take me to the bus station. I couldn’t say no. How else how would I get there?
“Aww, here comes my husband now!” she said. You could have knocked me over with a feather. He pulled up in a brand new limousine, looking like a millionaire. She asked if they could make a quick stop at the bus station before heading home. “Sure,” he said cheerfully. Thing was, the bus station was located in a bad part of L.A. and when we pulled up in that big black limo, we really turned heads. Then, there was the fact that I was white, traveling with two Black folks ... eyes bulged! At first, it bothered me. But, the more I thought about it, the prouder I became. As far as I was concerned, they could have been green, purple or hot pink. These kind folks were a Godsend and I was proud to call them my friends. The gentleman paid for my bus ticket home and they stayed with me until time to board the bus. I asked for their names, phone number and address, of which they obliged.
Now, I didn’t know if this nice lady and her husband were angels or not. What I do know is it was by the grace of God, a desk clerk, a cab driver and two very angelic strangers that I got home safely that cold November day.
Once I arrived home and told mom about my journey and those nice people, she wanted to know their names so she could call and thank them for their kindness. I handed her the paper with their names, but there was no such name, phone number or address. She called information. It was as if they didn’t exist, nowhere to be found.
I had been assigned a seat next to an angel, rode around in a black limousine, had been treated like royalty, and I still had that same $10 bill the cab driver gave me in Shreveport.
Yes, my friends, there are angels among us. Hebrews 13:2 says so. And this time ... they entertained me! Thank you Father-God for orchestrating this journey and getting me home safe and sound. And bless the families of those who helped me.
Keep the Faith and worship somewhere today.
