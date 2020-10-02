COLUMN: America needs principled disagreement, not shouting matches

After Tuesday night’s un-presidential romper room fiasco, did you have the urge to watch several more hours of presidential debates?
Call me a masochist, but that’s exactly what I did.
I needed to reassure myself about the normal, non-Trump, functioning of our government. And, to some extent, I needed to reassure myself of Joe Biden’s demeanor, when he’s not being talked over, yelled at, lied about, taunted and incessantly interrupted by a belligerent, willfully ignorant and dishonest blowhard.
Had I missed something about the Blue Hen State’s favorite native son? Was he as bad as he allowed himself to sink on Tuesday?
To find out, I went back to Biden’s Oct. 3, 2008, vice-presidential debate with then-Gov. Sarah Palin, with Gwen Ifill moderating.
I never thought I’d find myself missing Sarah Palin, but there it was. Before the debate began she gave Biden a warm, pre-COVID handshake and said “Nice to meet you — hey, can I call you Joe?” Biden, with equal warmth, replied “absolutely.”
Biden and Palin disagreed vehemently on policies. Palin did her best to undermine Biden’s position, and Biden did the same to hers. But, not once did Gwen Ifill have to take on the role of disciplining two unruly kindergarteners. The whole affair was substantive, civil and productive.
Was that a one-off? The Oct. 11, 2012, debate with Paul Ryan shows that kind of civil, productive disagreement is the rule, rather than the exception with Biden.
Biden and Ryan vigorously went after each other’s policies. But even on a topic as heated as the Benghazi attack, they never interrupted each other, or disrespected the moderator. Ryan even paused briefly to honor the service of Biden’s son, Beau Biden.
What about presidential debates? Peruse the McCain-Obama debates, and you’ll see pretty much the same as above — two wily, skillful politicians trying to unseat each other, without either of them stooping below the dignity of the presidency, let along acting like spoiled, insufferable jackasses.
And 2012? It was much the same with Mitt Romney and President Obama. I could listen to each, hear wisdom and policy plans from both sides, and find some value and substance in both candidates.
Some Trump-era conservatives will say the Republicans in those races were weak, and they lost because they aren’t as loud and brazen as their beloved Donald. So, how about presidential elections where a non-Trump Republican won?
On Sept. 30, 2004, President George W. Bush and Sen. John Kerry both meticulously followed moderator Jim Leherer’s “detailed rules of engagement.” The tone of the debate is captured in this quote from Kerry: “I believe President Bush and I both love our country equally, but we just have a different set of convictions about how you make America safe.”
Respectful, passionate, principled and substantive disagreement on policies, with both sides aiming to serve our republic — this is what makes America work.
And, finally, let’s go back to Oct. 13, 1988, and the second presidential debate between George H. W. Bush and Gov. Michael Dukakis. At times in the video, you can hear Dukakis’ voice echoing in the hall over the respectful silence of George H.W. Bush.
That doesn’t mean they agreed — Bush went after Dukakis as a “Progressive Liberal Democrat” — but they respected each other, the moderator, the voters and the notion of rules enough to keep their mouths shut while their opponent was speaking.
In all of these debates, including Joe Biden’s two previous appearances, we saw candidates from both parties, with different agendas and policies, passionately but respectfully advocating their platform. But, above all, they advocated for America.
So, what was different Tuesday? Why did a stage usually marked with honor and principled disagreement become a scene lacking any substantive or redeeming value? The obvious answer is Donald Trump.
A president who feels the presidency slipping through his fingers has increasingly turned to undermining the integrity of the election, filing lawsuits against the longstanding and safe practice of voting by mail — how I voted the entire time I was in the Navy, and how the president votes today — laying the groundwork for claiming the results of the election are invalid, calling for an “army” of his supporters to show up at polling places, and telling white supremacists to “stand by.”
For Donald, if the chess match cannot be won, the only choice is to upend the board, scatter the pieces and claim victory. And that is exactly what he did Tuesday night.
I have slim hopes the Commission on Presidential Debates will be able to rein in The Donald and his bombastic ignorance. More likely, he will find the rules objectionable to his only strategy — yell louder, lie and lie again — and he will bail on the remaining debates and claim he’s been victimized. But, if America has any sense left about her, his remaining time in Washington is short.
And when he’s gone, perhaps we will get back to an America that can live up to the words of that forgotten politician, Michael Dukakis, from 1988: “I would hope ... we can have a good, solid disagreement on issues — there’s nothing wrong with that — but let’s stop labeling each other and get to the heart of the matter, which is the future of this country.”
Neal is a News & Eagle columnist and staff writer. He can be reached at jneal@enidnews.com and online at jamesrneal.com.
