Once again we pause to celebrate America's birthday.
This year the old girl is turning 245, just five years shy of her sestercentennial celebration.
America is a mere pup compared to many of the world's great nations. England, for instance, is a ripe old 1,094 years old. China was first united under one rule in 221 BC. Russia's history dates back to 862.
America has certainly made its mark on the world in the past 245 years, to the delight of many, to the chagrin of others.
America has established itself as a beacon of hope, a bastion of liberty, a symbol of freedom and opportunity.
We are a land populated, for the most part, by immigrants of every stripe, but we have not always been as welcoming to our newest residents as the poem engraved on the Statue of Liberty indicates we are. We still aren't, truth be told.
Immigration is just one of the issues our sharply divided lawmakers grapple with these days.
The fact is we don't agree on much when it comes to how the country should be run. The divide between red and blue, left and right, has never, it seems, been sharper or wider.
We are the most diverse nation in the world, at least according to an article in the Washington Post. You name it, it is a source of diversity in America — our race and ethnicity, our geography and economy.
So who are we, those of us who call ourselves Americans? Again according to the Washington Post, the average American Joe isn't a Joe at all, but a Jane. According to Census Bureau statistics, the average American is a white woman, 52 years old. She has a bachelor's degree and works in education and health services.
Average American Jane earns $889.62 per week and lives in a city, most likely Frisco, Texas, a suburb of Dallas. Politically she is an independent who tends to vote Democratic.
She has a 26.1-minute commute, does Average Jane. She is married and lives with her spouse. She lives in a house that she owns and she is an evangelical Baptist.
So that is Average Jane American. I dare you to try and find her.
That's an interesting piece of data mining, but hardly a realistic picture of America. We are every color of the rainbow, practicing every religion, or none at all. We work at every profession known to man, earning a wide range of salaries.
We live in every corner of every state, in the tangle of urban canyons or in the clean, fresh spaces of natural ones.
We are staunchly conservative, unabashedly liberal, and every place in between.
I maintain there is no such thing as an average American, because this country has never aspired to be merely average. We celebrate achievement, innovation, ingenuity. We would rather reach for outstanding than settle for just good enough.
Not that we're ever going to agree on everything, or much of anything, for that matter. And that's OK, as long as we respect other people's right to have a different opinion than ours, and don't condemn them for it.
One of the freedoms we enjoy thanks to our Constitution is the right to disagree with our fellow Americans. Lockstep isn't our style, we'd much rather dance to our own tune than march to the beat of a lone drummer.
We are celebrating the first Independence Day in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, though we have yet to fully conquer the virus. We will gather to enjoy fireworks, to burn burgers, to deck ourselves out in all the red, white and blue we can find and fly the flag.
And we will struggle to come to grips with the images of how that flag was used to beat police officers and to break windows at the U.S. Capitol last Jan. 6. That, too, was America, albeit a warped, angry version of same.
The events of that day serve as a reminder that while 85 percent of Americans surveyed by statista.com consider themselves very patriotic, that fervor can manifest itself in radically different ways.
Regardless, this is a day for putting aside our differences and celebrating our land. We've made it 245 years since we declared our independence. We've come way too far to let our differences derail us.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News & Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
