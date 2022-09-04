By Jeff Mullin
Enid News & Eagle
This weekend is all about the last gasp of summer, the first vestiges of football season and a brief pause in our daily labors.
Labor Day allows those who work to take a day off from their toil, before getting right back to the grind on Tuesday morning.
This weekend also represents the demarkation between being able to wear white and, well, not. I’m still not sure who polices this kind of thing, but I am dutifully putting aside my white wardrobe until next spring. Unless they are talking about underwear. If so I am in deep trouble.
Work is the common denominator that binds us all together. When you meet somebody new, what is one of the first questions you ask? What do you do, right? Our work defines us, enriches us, fulfills us, and, of course, drives us nuts and wears us out.
And it can even kill us.
I worked full time for more than 41 years, and the only risk I ever faced was heartburn from lousy newspaper break room coffee or the occasional paper cut.
But many people go to work every day knowing they might never make it home.
Police and firefighters top that list. Most of their days are routine. They kiss their spouse and kids, grab their keys and head out the door, calling “I’ll see you tonight, I love you,” over their shoulders as they go.
Thus it likely was for Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Bobby Swartz. He probably went to work Aug. 22 expecting nothing out of the ordinary. He likely had plans for the evening on his mind as he began his duty day.
One of his assignments that Monday was to serve eviction papers at a home in south Oklahoma City. It was just another day on the job, until the shooting started.
Swartz was shot, allegedly by the suspect he and his fellow deputies were trying to serve. One of his colleagues, Mark Johns, was wounded attempting to protect Swartz. Johns was lucky, he survived. Swartz did not.
Swartz was the first Oklahoma County deputy killed in the line of duty since 1935, but nationally killings of police officers are far more common. As of the end of August, 44 officers had been killed by gunfire in 2022. In total, 169 officers have died, the causes ranging from COVID-19 to automobile crashes.
Just last week an off-duty Harris County, Texas, deputy was shot and killed while driving home after picking up dinner for his family.
Police officers are not perfect. They are human, like the rest of us. Some of them are better than others, like the rest of us. But unlike the rest of us they carry firearms as part of their everyday jobs, which sometimes leads to shootings that cannot be justified.
Controversial police shootings have led to calls to “defund” the police. Just what that means I’m not quite sure. Does it mean taking all their money away and leaving them penniless? Then you won’t have any police at all, because nobody’s going to do that job for free.
I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to live in a world without police. It would be great if we all got along and there was no crime, no violence, no greed, but that world has never existed and never will, at least on this side of heaven.
Police officers keep those of us who obey the laws safe from those of us who don’t. Without them, there would be anarchy.
Cops are asked to be a lot of things — protectors, defenders, role models, mental health professionals, youth counselors and traffic monitors, among others. And police are viewed in a number of ways. Admit it, when you see one parked alongside the road while you are speeding down the highway in your car, you resent them. But when someone has broken into your house or car, or stolen from your place of business, they are the most welcome sight in the world.
Every day of the 41 years I went to work I knew pretty much what to expect. Police can never say that. Every traffic stop they make, every door on which they knock, every radio call they receive, could be their last.
So keep our police and firefighters in mind on this Labor Day weekend. Their labors make it possible for us to engage in ours, secure in the knowledge someone is looking out for us.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News and Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
