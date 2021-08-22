The war in Afghanistan, the longest conflict in American history, began in chaos and is ending the same way.
It began in the chaos of the weeks post-9/11, when international terrorism showed its ugly face on our shores.
The plot that became the Sept. 11 attacks was hatched in Afghanistan.
On Oct. 7, 2001, in a speech delivered from the White House Treaty Room, then-President George W. Bush declared war on al-Qaida and the Taliban.
We destroyed al-Qaida training camps and drove the Taliban from power. By December of that year the Taliban regime had collapsed, an occasion marked by the Taliban surrender of Kandahar.
And then came the big question, what now?
We vowed to rebuild Afghanistan, the country got a new constitution and a new president. In 2005 the Afghan people took part in democratic elections.
And then came 2006. A bloody insurgency began. Suicide attacks increased, as did roadside bombings.
And the big question remained, what now?
According to James Dobbins, a senior fellow at the nonprofit, nonpartisan RAND Corporation, both presidents Obama and Trump decided to employ a similar strategy in Afghanistan.
In 2019, Dobbins wrote that both Obama and Trump faced an impossible choice in Afghanistan, “not a choice between winning and losing, but rather the choice between losing and not losing.”
Until Joe Biden decided to change the narrative. On April 14, Biden announced that all U.S. troops would be withdrawn from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
The withdrawal began May 1. On May 4, the Taliban launched offensives in seven of the country’s provinces. By June 7, fighting was raging in 26 of the nation’s 34 provinces.
On July 2, American troops pulled out of Bagram Air Base, the main military base in Afghanistan, effectively ending U.S. involvement in the war. By Aug. 13, the Taliban had retaken Kandahar, which it lost in 2001. On Aug. 15, the Taliban took Kabul, and the war was effectively over.
Now the finger pointing has begun. Biden is being blamed for the chaos that has ensued, for making the hard choice between losing and not losing.
And the big question remains, what now? We are scrambling to get American citizens and our allies, as well as Afghans who worked for the U.S. military, out of the country.
The Taliban, in their previous iteration, ran Afghanistan under the tenets of strict Sharia law, employing fear and violence to plunge the country back to the Middle Ages, especially when it came to the treatment of women.
The Taliban insist this is the new kinder, gentler Taliban. They promise they will respect women and will champion human rights.
And if anyone believes that …
In order to maintain a modicum of democracy in Afghanistan, the U.S. was going to have to make a long-term commitment to maintaining a substantial military presence in the country. In the end, we weren’t willing to do that.
American veterans who fought in Afghanistan are understandably disturbed by what they are witnessing in the news footage of the chaos that has overtaken Kabul.
They are concerned about the Afghans with whom they worked, and upon whom they relied, during their time in-country. We owe these people a debt, but we undoubtedly will leave some behind, which is a crime, as they will likely not survive long under Taliban rule.
One veteran I heard interviewed was philosophical, saying he felt the 20 years Americans spent fighting in Afghanistan were worth it because for those two decades we gave the Afghan people at least a taste of democracy.
Many vets I have heard interviewed, and especially the family members of those who never came home, question whether the sacrifices made were worth it.
To those who served, never question your service. You served honorably, you did your jobs to the best of your ability, you obeyed the instructions of your commanders, you did everything possible to make Afghanistan a better place. You went above and beyond. You are heroes. Let the politicians play the second-guessing game. It is politicians who start and end wars, but fighting men and women who do the real work in between.
With the exception of making sure we leave no one behind, America’s longest war is over.
For now. Because the big question still remains, now what?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.