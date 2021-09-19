Whether you liked him or not you must give Barak Obama credit for one thing.
The man could give a speech.
The 44th president could hold an audience in the palm of his hand, taking them on a journey with his words, his voice and his style.
The same could not be said of his predecessor, George W. Bush. Bush the younger was never known as a gifted public speaker.
But our 43rd president overcame his oratorical limitations recently when he spoke during a 9/11 memorial to those who attacked the hijackers on United Airlines Flight 93 and sent it crashing into a field near Shanksville, Pa. In his remarks, Mr. Bush talked about the horror of that terrible day, paid tribute to the heroes of Flight 93 and America’s military and ended on a note of hope and inspiration.
But he also sounded this warning.
“A malign force seems at work in our common life that turns every disagreement into an argument, and every argument into a clash of cultures,” he said. “So much of our politics has become a naked appeal to anger, fear and resentment. That leaves us worried about our nation and our future together.”
He also warned about the continued threat of terrorism, both foreign and domestic.
“And we have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders, but from violence that gathers within,” Bush said. “There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home. But in their disdain for pluralism, in their disregard for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit, and it is our duty to confront them.”
Which brings us to the event that took place Saturday in our nation’s capital, a little something called “Justice for J6,” a rally in support of the more than 600 people charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 of this year.
That’s a bit like having a rally in support of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks who continues to rot in a cell at Guantanamo Bay.
Mohammed and those who planned and executed the Jan. 6 insurrection are, in Bush’s words, “children of the same foul spirit.”
Patriotism was front and center on 9/11, but was noticeably absent on 1/6. American politics is about winning and losing. You choose your candidate, you vote, you wait for the results. If your guy (or woman) wins, great. If not, too bad, better luck next time. You don’t try to overturn the results and you certainly don’t try to stop the Electoral College vote from being certified by storming, breaking into and vandalizing the seat of American government.
Supporters of former President Donald Trump claim the election was stolen from him. Trump lost by 74 electoral votes and roughly seven million in the popular vote.
President Bush likewise came out on top in an election many still claim was stolen, but the numbers in the 2000 vote were far different. Bush won by five electoral votes and actually lost the popular vote by roughly 500,000.
But it was Florida that put him over the top by merely 537 votes, a margin that required a recount according to state law. But the Supreme Court stepped in with a 5-4 decision that ended the recount and handed the election to Bush.
In the wake of the decision there were, of course, riots in the streets, violent insurrection, death and destruction. Of course none of that happened. Instead, Al Gore, Bush’s 2000 opponent, gave this speech.
“I accept the finality of the outcome, which will be ratified next Monday in the Electoral College,” said Gore. “And tonight, for the sake of our unity as a people and the strength of our democracy, I offer my concession.” Earlier in his speech Gore also said, “partisan rancor must now be put aside.”
And that, good people, is how you lose an election, no matter how bitter, how hard-fought, or how disappointing.
During his recent 9/11 address, Bush used a recurring theme. He talked about how Americans came together in the wake of the attacks, embraced Muslims, welcomed immigrants and engaged in selfless acts of service. After each point he said, “That is the nation I know.”
Well, the way Gore and his supporters handled the outcome of the 2000 presidential election, that is the nation I know.
But a group deciding to hold a rally in support of a bunch of domestic terrorists, I frankly don’t recognize that nation at all.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News and Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
