With my deep apologies to Jimmy Buffett …
“Nibblin’ on stale chips, hoping they don’t go to my hips, loosen my sweatpants just a bit more. Today might be Tuesday, it’s really hard to say, keeping track of time has become a real chore.
Wastin’ away again in Quarantineaville, searching for my last roll of TP, some people claim that there’s a virus to blame, I don’t know, it’s a mystery to me.
The mayor he says stay home, no longer can we roam, out for a beer or a big plate of grits, I’m going stir-crazy, I’m naturally lazy, but all this idle time is really the pits.
Wastin’ away again in Quarantineaville, searching for my last roll of TP, some people claim that COVID-19 is to blame, and you know, I think it might be.
I’ve got cabin fever, but I’m a believer, in keeping my distance from my fellow man, so let’s all do our part, let’s show off our good hearts, stay in, stay safe, stay well and do all you can.
Wastin’ away again in Quarantineaville, searching for my last roll of TP, some people claim coronavirus is to blame but I know I don’t want it comin’ after me.”
I know it’s not funny. The current situation in which we find ourselves is the anthesis of funny, in fact.
As of this writing we have lost more people to the COVID-19 epidemic than died in the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
If we all heed the warnings, stay home, wash our hands and Purell until we begin to sweat hand sanitizer, projections are that we will lose nearly twice as many people to COVID-19 than were killed in the Vietnam War.
And if we don’t heed the social distancing warnings and try as best we can to go about our lives as usual, we could lose more Americans to the disease than were killed in the Civil War and World War II combined.
Think about those numbers a minute. No, I don’t want to either.
So what can we do? Sitting around worrying about the coronavirus and its impact on all of our lives is not good for our mental health.
Prayer is always a source of strength and inspiration. Even though we can’t gather together, we can always unite in spirit.
Music is another place we can seek solace. Everyone from the most famous entertainers on the planet to talented but otherwise ordinary people are taking to social media to post videos of themselves playing and singing various pieces of music designed to lift the mood of our troubled country.
In that vein it might be time to turn to some of the songs that stemmed from earlier times of national struggle.
Toward the end of World War II, lyricist Johnny Mercer teamed with songwriter Harold Arlen to produce one particularly uplifting ditty, which we might want to adopt as an anthem of sorts for these trying times.
“Accentuate the Positive,” tells us to focus on all the good things going on in our lives and to put the bad things in their place.
“You’ve got to accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative and latch on to the affirmative and don’t mess with Mister In-Between. You’ve got to spread joy up to the maximum, bring gloom down to the minimum, have faith or pandemonium’s liable to walk upon the scene.”
Bless the frequent users of social media, they are trying their best to keep things light in an otherwise dark circumstance, posting funny memes and videos. One of the best is, “Home schooling going well, two students suspended for fighting and one teacher fired for drinking on the job.”
So on that note, I thought I would close with a funny story. The names have been changed to protect the stupid.
A local couple decided to liven up their social distancing the other day and order a couple of takeout pizzas from the local branch of a national chain.
The wife called in the order and gave hubby explicit instructions. “When you get there, call the restaurant, give them your name and they will bring out your pizzas. Hand them your credit card, they will take it inside and run it, then bring you the card and your receipt.
OK, simple enough, so hubby hopped in the family jalopy and puttered over to said pizza establishment, pulled up in the parking lot and grabbed his iPhone.
“Hey Siri,” he said, “look up the phone number for (name of pizza place) in Enid.”
Siri complied, so the fellow tapped on the number and held the phone to his ear.
Pretty soon someone answered. So hubby gave them his name and the type of pizzas the couple ordered.
“We don’t have any order under that name,” he was told. “And we don’t have any order for those two types of pizza.”
“Are you sure?” hubby sputtered. “My wife called it in.”
The restaurant employee reiterated that no such order had been called in. So the guy said, “Well, I’d like to place an order,” and proceeded to order a couple of pies.
When he hung up he called his wife back and rather huffily asked if she was sure she called the right place. She assured him she had. In a rather annoyed tone, he told her the place didn’t have any such order and he had to place another. After hanging up he settled in to wait until his new pizza order had been filled.
Pretty soon his phone rang. It was the wife, saying, “Are you sure you called the right place, because I just called them again and talked to the guy I talked to before.”
After they hung up, our hero looked again at his phone. Yes, he had called the right number for a branch of this particular chain, but not here in Enid.
Siri, it seems, had misunderstood him and instead dialed a branch of this restaurant not in Enid, but in Neenah. That’s a town of about 25,000 located about 40 miles southwest of Green Bay. Yes, that Green Bay. As in Wisconsin.
So hubby called the restaurant he was sitting right in front of and, sure enough, someone promptly brought out his pies. After completing his transaction he called the place in Neenah, Wis., again and sheepishly canceled his order.
This was only after he had activated Siri and chewed her out, only to hear “I’m sorry,” in reply.
By the way, he repeated that same phrase more than a time or two once he got home.
So it just goes to show you can find humor in even the grimmest situation. And no, I won’t tell you who the guy was. No. I mean it. OK, it was me.
I’m still sorry, honey.
