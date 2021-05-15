This column first appeared on Nov. 5, 2010.
People from time to time ask me how I come up with column ideas. Most times they come to me while I’m out for my daily walk. Strolling past a cemetery every day seems to stir my historical preoccupation.
This week’s topic springs from a congenial over-the-counter conversation with my pharmacist at 1 a.m., following a long election coverage night at the paper.
Political civility, or in this case incivility, has plagued our nation in recent years. And it plagued our nation at another turbulent time — in the years preceding the American Civil War.
One incident in particular sent incivility to new heights.
Five years before the war, Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Charles Sumner, who had been elected from the Free-Soil Party and later was re-elected as a liberal Republican three additional times to the upper body of Congress, felt the full wrath of our nation’s lack of civility.
A powerful orator and one of this nation’s anti-slavery movement leaders, Sumner began a two-day, impassioned speech on the floor of the Senate May 19, 1856. In his fiery oratory, the lawyer singled out Sen. Andrew Butler of South Carolina and Sen. Stephen Douglas of Illinois, two Democrats who had co-authored the famous Kansas-Nebraska Act of 1854 dealing with the westward expansion of slavery.
Comparing Butler to Don Quixote, Sumner — in his “Crime Against Kansas” speech — said Butler “has chosen a mistress to whom he has made his vows, and who, though ugly to others, is always lovely to him; though polluted in the sight of the world, is chaste in his sight. I mean the harlot, slavery.”
The speech’s personal attack on the pro-slavery Butler and on the state of South Carolina was viewed as exceeding the Senate’s parliamentary propriety.
South Carolina Congressman Preston Brooks, a handsome but equally fiery pro-slavery supporter and relative of Sen. Butler, took extreme umbrage at Sumner’s attack on his family and native state.
Two days after Sumner’s speech, and in the same Senate chamber he had spoken in, the Massachusetts abolitionist was attacked by Congressman Brooks, who was wielding a thick gutta-percha cane crowned by a gold-eagle head.
Sumner, who was sitting at his desk writing in the almost empty Senate chamber, repeatedly was caned over the head by Brooks, and soon trapped under his heavy, bolted-to-the-floor desk.
Brooks continued his assault until he ripped the desk from the floor and broke the cane over Sumner’s head.
Sumner, bleeding and blinded by his own blood, staggered up a Senate aisle and collapsed, unconscious.
Brooks initially had wished to fight a duel with Sumner over his inflammatory words but was talked out of a fight to the death. Dueling at the time was illegal and out of favor in the country, and Brooks was convinced by a House colleague only gentlemen fought duels. Brooks considered himself a Southern gentleman and saw Sumner occupying a lower social status comparable to a drunkard because of the coarse language he had used during his speech.
Brooks decided to attack Sumner with the cane and the rest is history.
Sumner took three long years to recover from his wounds and was unable to serve during that time in the Senate. He later became one of the most influential Radical Republicans during the Civil War and through Reconstruction.
For his part, Bully Brooks, as he was pilloried in the Northern press, was showered with praise throughout the South for his attack on Sumner — for saving both the honor of South Carolina and his southern heritage.
He even was sent dozens of new canes from South Carolinians, with one bearing the words, “Good job.”
Brooks survived an expulsion vote in the House but resigned his seat, claiming he meant no disrespect to the Senate. His constituents returned him to Congress, where he served until dying of croup a year later.
As a historical aside, Sumner colleague and New England Congressman Anson Burlingame quickly denounced Brooks as a coward on the floor of the House. In answer, Brooks challenged Burlingame to a duel, with rifles the choice of weapons. To get around American anti-dueling laws, Burlingame, as the challenged, named the Navy Yard on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls as the duel site.
Dismayed by Burlingame’s quick acceptance to the duel and his foe’s noted marksmanship, Brooks neglected to show up, citing unspecified risks to his safety in crossing “hostile country” (northern states) in order to reach Canada, thus ending the entire affair.
Slavery and the American Civil War brought out the worst in America’s political incivility at the time, very nearly destroying the United States.
Let us hope, as the American public increasingly grows weary of our mounting political incivility, we look at the historical consequences of our actions — and our words.
