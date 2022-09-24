By David Christy
Enid News & Eagle
This column first appeared July 21, 2012.
As a people, Americans tend to get preconceived notions about a current event, a historic occurrence, a public figure — you name it — on an everyday basis. And, I’m no better than the rest of you in this instance.
So, let me share a little history of a road trip the entire family made to our nation’s Capitol back in the mid-1980s.
Every American should spend a little time in Washington, D.C., if for no other reason than to receive the ultimate in history lessons — first hand.
My experience was on a few hot and sultry late-June days that crammed a lot of walking with a lot of sightseeing of this nation’s greatest memorials and monuments.
You can’t walk the Capitol grounds or the National Mall without bumping into, or being overwhelmed by, American history. I mean, it’s everywhere you turn.
Taking a quick tour of the Capitol building itself, with its history dating to 1793, you get a sense of grandeur at the same time you are wondering how the heck so many of our elected officials can be crammed into such cramped confines as the House and Senate chambers.
Even before you make your way across the Potomac River onto the Capitol grounds, the obelisk that dominates the sky gets your attention.
And while fairly pedestrian as memorials go, the Washington Monument is awe-inspiring.
After a quick whirl through the Smithsonian, which would require several weeks of perusing if it is to be done correctly, the draw of the Lincoln Memorial and White House are unmistakable.
Walking up the steps to see the shaggy-headed 16th president’s Georgia-white-marble visage, overlooking the long Reflecting Pool, is about as good as it gets for a history buff.
Of course, walking the grounds at Arlington Cemetery, with the Custis-Lee Mansion as historical backdrop, and to see the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, gets your attention and puts a lump in your throat.
Not to be outdone is the Jefferson Memorial, resting in majestic tranquility across the Tidal Basin ringed with cherry trees, filling the air with Founding Fathers’ history.
And, you absolutely cannot miss Washington’s most symbolic monument — the Iwo Jima Memorial — which dominates just outside the gates of Arlington.
Despite any shenanigans you may read in the news about goings-on in the halls of Congress, seeing the memorial to the Marines and viewing the Constitution and Declaration of Independence in the National Archives instantly restores your faith in this nation.
And, there are parks and statues and soldiers on horseback, cannons and just about any other monument and memorial you can think of to see on a trip to D.C.
But I have to confess, it was an afterthought to go and visit the then newly-added Vietnam Memorial Wall on the National Mall.
After all, it wasn’t like the hallowed history of the American Revolution, of Washington and Lincoln, of Jefferson and Hamilton, or the Civil War and both world wars.
As with much of nouveau history, the Vietnam War still was fresh in mind and almost like it hadn’t reached the feel of true history yet.
Established in the winter of 1982, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial — as powerful as all the preceding statues and memorials and history are — grabs you as soon as you walk up to its dark, course-grained, igneous rock-tapering walls, extending 246 feet, nine inches end to end.
It rests, unpretentiously as monuments go, amongst all the buildings and the seats of power and the ghosts of presidents past — and more than holds its own.
As I mentioned before, visiting it was an afterthought on our Washington tour. Yet, in a way, it was the highlight of the trip for me — along with a visit to the hallowed ground of Gettysburg.
Seeing the names of those who died from my generation somehow brought the horror and the personal sacrifice of war into sharper perspective than all the others.
Small tributes were everywhere, much like the fence that surrounded the Murrah Building in Oklahoma City after the bombing.
At the Lincoln Memorial, before Thomas Jefferson’s remembrance, before the tall and imposing monument to George Washington, people chattered and laughed and viewed history each in their own casual way.
But at the Vietnam Wall, there was silent reverence and whispers, as if speaking in a normal voice would shatter the moment — or sculptor Frederick Hart’s three soldiers that stand guard over the memorial might hear you, silently asking for respect and national healing.
As this community continues its fundraising drive to bring one of the Traveling Vietnam Memorial Walls to a permanent home in Enid, I can’t think of a more respectful way to remember each and every name etched onto its plaintive, granite-like face.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
